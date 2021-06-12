NEWBURYPORT – Local small businesses and micro-businesses have been under financial stress, especially Black, Latinx, and women-owned businesses, during the pandemic. Many of these businesses need additional capital to make it through the pandemic and reopening efforts in accordance with CDC and state guidelines. In light of this, the JNE (Jobs for New England) Recovery Grant Program was developed to target small businesses, nonprofits, and owners of affordable housing that have faced significant COVID-related challenges.
The Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston has allocated $1.75 million to the 2021 JNE Recovery Grant program, and Newburyport Bank received the maximum $50,000 JNE grant.
Newburyport Bank has identified five worthy organizations, each to receive a $10,000 grant. They include:
Wild Valentine, LLC, a boutique online flower shop and studio in Portsmouth, N.H.; Valerie’s Gallery, LLC, a gallery featuring handmade American crafts, artisan jewelry, and local art in Newburyport; Loxsmith Bagel Co., a purveyor of classic bagels and sandwiches with locations in Dover and Portsmouth, N.H., as well as Saco, Maine; the Custom House Maritime Museum, a maritime history museum, education and cultural center, in Newburyport; and ReNew Therapeutic Massage, massage therapists in Newbury.
“At the onset of the pandemic, we began to look at all available options to support our customers and our community” said Jamie Thompson, Newburyport Bank senior loan officer, in a press release. “The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) was just a start and an invaluable tool. So too is the JNE Recovery Grant Program. Fortunately, our application was approved, and we’re now able to support five terrific community organizations. These grants benefit our local communities, and we’re extremely pleased that we can be a part of this program.”
