NEWBURYPORT — As more groups postpone in-person gatherings because of coronavirus concerns, recovery networks such as Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous are finding ways to keep meetings going by phone, through videoconferencing or in spacious, sanitized environments.
At Old South Presbyterian Church, 29 Federal St., the governing body of church elders voted to allow AA to continue its meetings with updated guidelines. The group meets Monday through Friday, noon to 1 p.m.
“Representatives from AA shared with us that without a space to meet, some of their members would be in serious jeopardy and may even die,” said Kara Peters, one of the elders, in an email. “We felt that God was calling us to continue providing this essential ministry.”
In adhering to temporary local and state health guidelines, this AA group agreed to manage the number of people who attend and to keep a safe distance from one another.
AA has set up 25 chairs in a downstairs room, all six feet apart. There is also an upstairs room available, in case more than 25 people are looking for a meeting.
One of the AA representatives, Margaret, said the group is not offering food or beverages for the time being and taking extra care to keep things sanitary.
Margaret said some groups are starting to meet outdoors now, and she anticipates more will do so. She advised people to look for online meetings or consider connecting by phone or through video conferencing programs such as Zoom or Skype.
“It’s just reading all your materials and doing all the stuff that people typically do at meetings,” she said about staying on the recovery track.
The Adult Children of Alcoholics Group, which typically held in person meetings at First Religious Society Unitarian Universalist, 26 Pleasant St., has moved to online meetings via Zoom. Additionally, a new Tuesday morning Women’s AA group has started meeting through Zoom.
NA groups at Main Street Congregational Church, 145 Main St., Amesbury, are still meeting, according to office administrator Stacy Lamson. Groups are provided with cleaning supplies to sanitize everything before and after each meeting.
Guidelines are subject to change, but a Thursday group currently meets 7 to 8:30 p.m. and a Friday group meets 8 to 9:30 p.m.
Online meetings can be found by visiting http://aa-intergroup.org or https://nerna.org/virtual-meetings.
