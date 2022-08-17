SALISBURY — Richard’s Appliance on Bridge Road will host a dehumidifier turn-in event on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
People can bring down their old energy-guzzling machines for recycling and receive cash back.
Richard’s, located at 155 Bridge Road, is working with Mass Save and National Grid and paying $30 for old, working dehumidifiers. The limit is two dehumidifiers.
Mass Save electric customers can bring in an outdated working dehumidifier to the recycling event, complete a rebate form, and receive a Visa gift card in the mail in about six to eight weeks.
More information can be found at masssave.com/en/shop/recycling/dehumidifier.
