GROVELAND — Everyone knows the importance of recycling.
Reusing and repurposing products reduces greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to climate change, saves energy, preserves natural resources, and helps sustain the environment for future generations, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
But for Elizabeth Rose, founder of Rubbish to Runway, recycling offers even more. It’s also a way to tap creativity and have fun doing it.
On June 16-17, Rose’s Rubbish to Runway ReFashion Show returns to a live stage after three years of virtual shows. The show, a sellout for the past 12 years, will take place at Veasey Memorial Park, 201 Washington St.
The objective is to bring attention to the usefulness of waste, Rose said. Similar to a mainstream fashion show, models parade up and down the runway – but the outfits they are wearing are made from recycled or upcycled post-consumer materials.
Bicycle tires, bread tabs, used tents, men’s ties, plastic bags and mosquito netting are just a few of the materials the 30-plus designers from across New England used this year to create outfits that promise to surprise and delight audiences. All materials would be headed to a trash bin if not rescued by a Rubbish to Runway designer for a dress or other garment, Rose points out.
In an industry where the models are typically skinny, young and white, Rose’s annual production is committed to body positivity. All her models are trained by experienced model coach Diane Gage, who transforms models of all sizes and ages into confident professionals in just a few rehearsals.
“There are no mistakes,” Gage insists, as she demonstrates walking, turning and sweeping across the runway. With Gage’s guidance, models find their personal groove while walking to their own unique musical selection.
Rubbish to Runway began in 2010 to bring attention to the waste cycle and help promote awareness of reuse and recycling, Rose said.
For the first 12 years, all the money raised was donated to a school in Guatemala called Long Way Home, which was built with recycled materials.
This year, Rose chose a local cause with all profits going to support the development of Lucile’s Cottage, a neglected but beautiful building at the 48-acre historic Veasey Memorial Park in Groveland. The goal is to eventually renovate the cottage into six to 10 art studio spaces with an artist-in-residency program to help sustain the property’s finances and to expand programming in the arts and sciences.
A preshow reception is at 6 p.m. with food and drinks for sale. Showtimes are from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. both nights. Hosting the ReFashion Show with Rose are Melissa Montello, Kim Dowling and Vanessa Lopez. Rose noted that New England Biolabs and the Institution for Savings are primary sponsors this year.
“We appreciate them so much because they have made it possible for us to have a great show once again,” Rose said.
Tickets range from $30 to $50. For more information or to buy tickets, visit rubbishtorunway.org or contact r2rveasey@gmail.com.
