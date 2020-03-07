NEWBURYPORT – The Newburyport recycle center will be open for its first Saturday of the month drop-off this weekend, March 7, from 8 a.m. to noon.
Residents can drop off anything with a cord or batteries, white packing Styrofoam (no food-related items), cardboard, cords, rechargeable batteries, anything computer-related, TVs, appliances (large or small), items with mercury such as fluorescent bulbs, thermometers or thermostats, anything that is primarily metal (including snow blowers, lawn mowers, and grills), tires, motor oil, cooking oil, or antifreeze.
The center is on Colby Farm Lane, two-tenths of a mile from Low Street.
The Newburyport yard waste facility will open to city residents on Tuesday, March 31, weather permitting. The facility will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays.
Residents may buy the annual sticker only at the yard waste facility. Stickers for resident vehicles will not be sold at City Hall.
The sticker entitles residents to the use of the facility for the calendar year. The fee is $20, or $5 for residents who are 65 years old or older. Residents will need to bring the vehicle they plan to use for yard waste, as well as vehicle registration. Two proofs of residency are required, which can be the registration and driver’s license, as long as the current address is shown.
The facility is located at 23 Colby Farm Lane.
For more information, see the www.cityofnewburyport.com, under Recycling, Energy, and Sustainability, or call 978-465-4410, ext 1.
