Following record-breaking cold and winter storms that forced the cancellation of more than 10,000 blood and platelet donations in parts of the U.S. in February, the American Red Cross is urging healthy individuals, especially those with type O blood, to give now to ensure blood products are available for patient emergencies when help can’t wait.
To help ensure there is enough supply, individuals are urged to make appointments to donate by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
The following is a list of blood donation opportunities for Feb. 22 through March 15:
Georgetown
Feb. 25: 2-7 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 9 Jewett St.
Haverhill
March 3: 1-6 p.m., American Legion, 1314 Main St.
Methuen
Feb. 23 and 24, March 1 and 2: 2-7 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 462 Broadway
West Newbury
Feb. 23: 2-7 p.m., Town of West Newbury, 381 Main St.
March 9: noon to 5 p.m., Town of West Newbury, 381 Main St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.