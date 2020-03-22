NEWBURY — At a time when the ability of the arts to relieve stress and provide hope and joy is perhaps most needed, the Byfield Community Arts Center has had to close its doors to keep the community safe from exposure to COVID-19.
But that has not stopped BCAC manager Heidi Fram from finding a way for the center to be useful during this difficult time.
“Byfield Community Arts Center — like all other such venues — has canceled all music, theater and classes in a time when we could use the healing power of art,” Fram said.
But on April 7 from 2 to 7 p.m, the Arts Center reopens to the community temporarily to host an American Red Cross-sponsored blood drive.
Fram said that about two months ago — well before the pandemic hit the region — representatives from the Red Cross visited the site to determine if the center might make a good place for a drive. A few days ago, Fram checked back with the organization and confirmed the group’s interest in holding an event.
“The timing is good for them because of (blood) shortages, and for us because we have been closed so the BCAC will be clean and polished,” Fram noted when reached over the weekend.
“Every measure will be taken to insure your safety while you are helping overcome a national shortage in our blood banks,” stated a press release about the blood drive.
The Red Cross, which supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood, is facing a “severe blood shortage” of all blood types.
Donor drives across the country have been canceled “at an alarming rate” as people nationwide heed warnings to avoid congregating in large groups and gatherings, according to the organization’s website.
As part of its new protocol, the Red Cross is now checking the temperatures of staff and donors before they enter a drive location.
Hand sanitizer is used liberally and donors beds are spaced in accordance with social distancing guidelines.
“And even more attention is given to disinfecting surfaces and equipment,” the website states.
“You can still go out and give blood. We’re worried about potential blood shortages in the future. Social distancing does not have to mean social disengagement,” the website says, quoting U.S. Surgeon General Jerome M. Adams.
Located at 7 Central St., in the heart of downtown Byfield, the nonprofit BCAC’s mission is to promote community through and with the arts. Among its offerings are the monthly acoustic coffeehouse, Cat’s Cradle, as well as concerts, theatrical productions, art shows and classes.
To schedule an appointment to donate blood, call 1-800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.