WEST NEWBURY — Just one day after five-term Selectman Glenn Kemper said he would not run for reelection this spring, Wendy Reed announced she will seek the three-year seat.
The 59-year-old Bridge Street resident has lived in town since 1995 and works as the environmental, health and safety manager at The Governor's Academy in Byfield. She has served on numerous town boards and committees, often as chair.
Reed has volunteered on the Board of Water Commissioners, Conservation Commission, Community Preservation Committee, Open Space Committee and Open Space and Recreation Plan subcommittee, Board of Library Trustees and the Planning Board. She is also part of the Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness Working Group.
Reed notified the chairs of the boards and committees on which she serves of her decision and said she would resign from all boards, committees and the working group if her campaign is successful.
She cited developing and protecting natural resources and infrastructure “while keeping our tax rate as low as possible ... in the middle of an economic recession” as among the town’s biggest challenges right now.
“It is critical that all town committees, boards and paid staff are working together to face these (challenges), while continuing the transition to a town manager form of government,” Reed wrote in a statement issued Wednesday.
“I believe that my professional experience as an environmental engineer, along with my work on multiple town boards and committees, would be a valuable asset on the Board of Selectmen and the best way for me to serve the town of West Newbury going forward,” Reed wrote.
Marie Felzani, a member of the Pentucket Regional School Committee, said Wednesday she will seek reelection to the committee.
Fifteen municipal seats will be filled May 3. This week, incumbents Ray Cook of the Planning Board and Wendy Willis of the Park and Recreation Commission also indicated their intention to seek reelection.
Prospective candidates should contact Town Clerk Michael McCarron’s office for an appointment to get nomination papers; mail in an application for nomination papers; or email their request to him at mmcarron@wnewbury.org. Application forms are available on the town clerk's page at www.wnewbury.org.
Nomination papers must be taken out by March 11 at 5 p.m. Papers must be returned by March 15 at 5 p.m. with signatures of at least 23 registered West Newbury voters in order for candidates to have their names appear on the ballot.
The last day to register to vote is April 13 at 8 p.m. Polls will be open May 3 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
