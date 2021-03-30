Refuge beach to close as piping plovers return

NEWBURYPORT — With piping plovers arriving to nest, the beach at Parker River National Wildlife Refuge will close to the public at the end of the day Wednesday.
The beach closes every year about this time and will remain closed until late summer as part of the refuge's conservation efforts.
Piping plovers are small, sandy-colored shorebirds that nest on coastal beaches, around dunes and in similar areas. They are listed as "threatened" on the Massachusetts and federal endangered species lists.
In a short video posted to Facebook on March 5, refuge ranger Matt Poole explained the annual beach closure, noting that the birds start arriving in late March.
"It's a federally threatened shorebird and one of our protective measures, which has proven to be pretty effective over time, is to simply separate people and plovers, and let them do their thing out on the refuge beach," Poole said.
A small stretch of the beach closest to the park entrance will remain open, which visitors can access via the boardwalk at parking Lot 1.
The southern tip of Plum Island, which is Sandy Point State Reservation, will remain open with portions marked off with signs to indicate plover nesting areas. Sandy Point is under state, not federal control, but has a limited number of parking spaces.
For more information on piping plovers, visit www.fws.gov/plover/facts.html. For refuge updates, go to www.fws.gov/refuge/parker_river.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.