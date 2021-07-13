NEWBURYPORT – Refuge officials are accepting applications through Friday, July 30, for a lottery that will grant permits for the drive-on surf fishing season at Parker River National Wildlife Refuge.
There is no lottery application fee.
To enter the lottery, send an email to parkerriver@fws.gov and write “2021Drive-On Surf Fishing Lottery” on the subject line. The note must include the following information:
Your name, address, telephone number, and email address (if applicable); Massachusetts saltwater fishing license number (or license number from a state with reciprocity – e.g., Rhode Island, Connecticut, or New Hampshire); and license plate number and description of the four wheel vehicle that will be listed on the permit (e.g., make, model, year, and color).
If you do not have access to email, type or neatly print the same information on a card and mail to, or drop off at, Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, 6 Plum Island Turnpike, Newburyport, MA, 01950. Write “Attn: Drive-On Surf Fishing Lottery” on the envelope. If dropping off, there is a drop box near the front door of the visitor center.
Complete lottery applications must be received at refuge headquarters no later than 4 p.m. on July 30. Permits will be awarded by lottery and those selected will be notified by email or phone by Aug. 10. There is a $50 permit fee.
For further details about the permit lottery, stop by the refuge entrance station (on Plum Island) or visit the refuge web site (“Refuge News & Publications” tab): www.fws.gov/nwrs/threecolumn.aspx?id=2147563056.
