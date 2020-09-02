SALISBURY – A Maine man who refused to wear a mask while inside the Salisbury rest area off Interstate 95 in early July pushed away a rest stop employee and then almost ran over another man who tried to stop him from leaving the parking lot, according to Newburyport District Court records.
Joseph M. Capriotti Jr., 71, of Ridge Road, Fairfield, Maine, was arraigned Monday on charges of assault and battery of a person over 60 (two counts), assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, leaving the scene of personal injury and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.
Judge Peter Doyle ordered Capriotti to stay away from and have no contact with his alleged victims and witnesses. He also was ordered to hand over all firearms in his home and not to drive without a license.
If Capriotti violates any of those conditions or gets charged with any other crimes, he could be thrown in jail until a possible trial. His next court appearance is scheduled for October.
Confrontations between those refusing to wear masks and those enforcing state and local guidelines have become a familiar occurrence across the country since state leaders imposed mask-wearing requirements to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Capriotti is accused of shoving the rest stop employee after he repeatedly told him he needed to wear a mask while inside. The attendant first alerted Capriotti of the requirement as he was heading to the bathroom only to be ignored. He then walked to the bathroom entrance to direct Capriotti out of the building.
"As (the attendant) tried to get the suspect to use the front door, the suspect pushed (the attendant," state Trooper Russell Phippen wrote in his report.
Undeterred, the attendant again tried to escort Capriotti out of the building only for the Maine man to shove him again. Capriotti then left the building through the back door. When the attendant told Capriotti he was going to call the cops, Capriotti exclaimed: "Go ahead, I used to be a cop," Phippen wrote in his report.
The attendant followed Capriotti out into the parking lot and flagged down a state Department of Transportation worker to stop Capriotti from leaving. Capriotti got back into his car and began backing up, bumping into the DOT worker.
"Capriotti put the vehicle in drive and drove straight into (the DOT worker) without regard for his life. (The DOT worker) landed on the suspect's hood and then was thrown off the side," Phippen wrote in his report.
As Capriotti drove away, witnesses were able to relay a description of the car and its license plate number to police. A "Be On The Lookout" directive was issued for the car but it was not found.
Two days later, however, police in Fairfield, Maine had tracked down Capriotti's car having received the BOLO from Massachusetts police. After several interviews, Capriotti was issued a summons to appear in Newburyport District Court, according to Phippen's report.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.