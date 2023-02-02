NEWBURYPORT — Massachusetts residents will be keeping their eyes peeled for Woolly Mammoths as they brace for the coming Ice Age this weekend.
Temperatures are expected to drop to as low as 10 below zero, which will feel like 40 below zero with wind chill, leading to the National Weather Service putting out a Winter Chill Warning for Massachusetts.
As a result of this warning, cities across the region are gearing up to support their residents.
The Newburyport official website posted a notice from Mayor Sean Reardon and the Newburyport Emergency Management Team announcing the Salvation Army, located at 40 Water St, will be open as an emergency warming station starting Friday morning.
Folks looking to come in from the cold can stop by beginning at 9 a.m. and through Saturday at 7 p.m. Should temperatures remain dangerously low, the Salvation Army will stay open longer on Saturday.
The Newburyport Public Library will also be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday, offering an additional warm place to spend time during the cold weather.
Amesbury posted a similar notice to the city’s official Facebook page regarding the winter chill warning and what steps residents should take.
Those steps include avoiding outside activities if possible, bundling up properly while inside, keeping pets inside, and not using stoves or ovens as a secondary heat source. The notice also urges residents to check on their neighbors and the elderly if they can.
The Amesbury Public Library will be open Friday and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. as a warm place to stay. On Saturday, the library will close from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. for a lunch break.
Salisbury’s police department has been active on social media re-sharing posts through their official Twitter account to spread the word about the weather and how best to stay safe.
Due to the severity of the predicted conditions, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey put out a statement reminding residents to “Keep Warm, Keep Safe” and avoid fire and carbon monoxide (CO) hazards while heating their homes.
“Home heating equipment is the second-leading cause of residential fires and the main source of carbon monoxide at home,” Ostroskey said in his statement. “Working smoke and CO alarms are your first line of defense against these hazards. With furnaces, fireplaces, and space heaters working overtime this weekend, be sure they’re installed on every floor of your home and test them to be sure you and your family are protected.”
Ostroskey highlighted the importance of keeping a 3-foot circle of safety around any type of heating system to avoid fires. He also had tips for different heating systems, such as space heaters.
“Plug them directly into a wall socket, not an extension cord or a power strip, and remember that they’re intended for temporary use. Always turn a space heater off when you leave the room or go to sleep,” Ostroskey said.
He recommended that when purchasing a space heater to select one that’s been tested and labeled by a nationally recognized testing laboratory such as Underwriters Laboratories or Intertek.
Speaking about appliances such as fireplaces, wood stoves, and pellet stoves, he stressed the importance of taking the proper steps to be safe.
This includes opening the dampener before lighting a fire and using only dry, seasoned wood while avoiding use of flammable liquids to start the fire. He also reminded people to get their chimneys regularly inspected.
In regards to folks with either a furnace, water heater, or oil burner with a pilot light, he again called for regular inspections of these types of heating units to avoid malfunctions or fires.
Creating and practicing a home escape plan was another suggestion from Ostroskey.
The Department of Fire Services offers a wealth of home heating safety information, including the “Keep Warm, Keep Safe” tool kit for local fire departments, caregivers, and service providers, at www.mass.gov/keepwarmkeepsafe.
