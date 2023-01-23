NEWBURYPORT — Roughly 6 inches of snow fell on local roads, streets and homes during Monday's intense storm with much of it coming down during the mid-afternoon hours, according to the National Weather Service.
The storm's timing played havoc with the dismissal of Newburyport High School students shortly before 3 p.m. with traffic backed up on High Street and one minor car crash near Carter Street. The combination of bad roads and heavy traffic prompted local police to essentially beg motorists to stay off the roads.
By the time the storm was all said and done, local police responded to at least eight car crashes, according to the Newburyport police log.
Amesbury students were dismissed hours before the storm hit with high school and middle school students leaving at 10:50 a.m. while elementary school students were dismissed at 11:30 a.m. By dinner time, city officials declared a snow emergency.
Newburyport's flashing blue lights signifying a snow emergency were never lit up during the storm.
Hours before the snow began falling around 1:30 p.m., portions of Salisbury and Newbury prone to flooding were once again water-logged around high tide.
The next period of snow is expected to hit the region Wednesday afternoon with approximately 2-3 inches falling in Greater Newburyport before changing over to a wintry mix of sleet and rain, according to the National Weather Service.
