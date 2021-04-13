AMESBURY – In light of the federal government's decision to pause the use of the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday morning, a Lower Merrimack Valley Regional Collaborative clinic scheduled for Thursday in Amesbury has been cancelled, according to Amesbury Fire Chief Ken Berkenbush.
"This is an unfortunate situation, but as always we will abide by the guidance and information we receive from our state and federal health partners," Berkenbush, who also serves as the city's health director, said.
The announcement came just hours after the Centers for Disease Control recommended pausing the use of the single-shot vaccine after rare instances of irregular blood clotting occurred in some patients.
All patients registered for this clinic will be contacted and given the opportunity to register for a Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine during a clinic session this weekend. No patient will lose their opportunity to receive a vaccine, according to Berkenbush.
"We are pleased that we will be able to hold our patients faultless and ensure that all patients who would have received a Janssen vaccine this week will have the chance to receive a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine," Berkenbush said.
Approximately 2,000 people have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at LMVRC clinics in Amesbury and West Newbury. The collaborative is anticipating guidance from state and federal authorities on any advisories or information that may need to be sent to those patients.
The Lower Merrimack Valley Regional Collaborative comprises Amesbury, Georgetown, Groveland, Merrimac, Newbury, Newburyport, Rowley, Salisbury and West Newbury.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.