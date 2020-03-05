Jam session in Amesbury
AMESBURY — A jam session will be held Saturday, March 7, from 7 to 9 p.m. at Union Congregational Church, 350 Main St.
All musicians, as well as the general public, are welcome to attend. No admission charge, but donations appreciated.
For more information, contact Carol Finn at 978-388-6591.
Senior book chat slated in Salisbury
SALISBURY — A book chat and refreshments will be offered for seniors on the first Thursday of each month at noon at the Salisbury Hilton Senior Center, 43 Lafayette Road.
Cara Marsh of Salisbury Public Library will lead a casual chat about books. Seniors can share what they are reading, hear about new titles and receive suggestions on books to read. The group will discuss starting a book club.
To sign up, call 978-462-2412.
Butterfly program set for tonight
WEST NEWBURY — Katie Hone will talk about butterfly biology at the West Newbury Garden Club’s next meeting Thursday, March 5, at 6:45 p.m. at the Town Annex, 379 Main St.
Hone will discuss butterflies’ migration path and conservation efforts to protect it. Those who attend can learn about monarch butterflies, how to create a butterfly garden, and how to protect the species by providing monarch-friendly plants.
The meeting is free for club members; guests pay $5.
St. Patrick’s Day meal March 14
SALISBURY — A St. Patrick’s Day breakfast will be served Saturday, March 14, from 8 to 10 a.m. at East Parish United Methodist Church, 8 Lafayette Road.
The meal will feature homemade soda bread, corned beef hash, ham, eggs, fruit and beverages. A “love offering” will be gratefully accepted.
Democrats caucus at Merrimac library
MERRIMAC — Registered town Democrats will hold a caucus Tuesday, March 10, at 7 p.m. at Merrimac Public Library, 86 W. Main St.
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. for registration. The group will elect delegates and alternates to the Massachusetts Democratic Convention on Saturday, May 30, at the Tsongas Center in Lowell.
The caucus is open to all registered and preregistered Democrats in Merrimac. Preregistered Democrats must have turned 16 years old by Feb. 15 will be allowed to participate and run as a delegate or alternate.
Merrimac can elect three delegates and three alternates. Youths, minorities, people with disabilities and LGBTQ individuals who are not elected as delegates or alternates may apply to be add-on delegates at the caucus or at www.massdems.org.
Anyone interested in getting involved with the Merrimac Democratic Town Committee should contact Pat Adams at MerrimacDemocrats@gmail.com.
Resources forum for local seniors
SALISBURY — A forum on local resources for seniors will be held Tuesday, March 10, at 10 a.m. at the Salisbury Housing Authority, Great Meadows Village, 23 Beach Road.
Seniors will learn where to turn to in their time of need and what resources are available to them.
Presentations will be given by Salisbury Council on Aging Outreach Coordinator Emily Thompson, Activities Coordinator Meghan Fitzgerald, Veterans Agent Jeremiah Murphy and members of the Salisbury Police and Fire departments.
To sign up, call the council at 978-462-2412.
