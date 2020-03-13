St. Patrick’s Daymeal canceled
SALISBURY — The annual St. Patrick’s Day Breakfast to be held Saturday, March 14, at East Parish United Methodist Church, 8 Layfayette Road, has been canceled.
The breakfast will not take place in an effort to help contain the spread of the coronavirus.
Caucus canceled byNewbury Democrats
NEWBURY – Newbury Democrats have canceled their caucus scheduled for Saturday, March 14, as well as the rain date of Saturday, March 21.
The caucus was canceled in wake of guidance provided by state officials concerned about the spread of coronavirus.
For more information, visit www.newburydems.org for updates or contact info@newburydems.org with questions.
Ham, bean supperserved in Seabrook
SEABROOK — A ham and bean supper will be served Saturday, March 14, at Rand Memorial Congregational Church, 134 S. Main St.
The supper is from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Cost: adults, $9; children, $5; free for children 5 and under.
The menu also includes hotdogs, brown bread, salads and desserts, including Indian pudding.
Pet microchip,vaccine clinic
SALISBURY – The Merrimack River Feline Rescue Society will hold a free vaccine and microchip clinic Saturday, March 21, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hilton Senior Center, 43 Lafayette Road.
The clinic will offer distemper vaccines, rabies vaccines and microchips. Cats must be in carriers and dogs must be leashed.
No appointment is necessary, but a preregistration form is available online at mrfrs.org.
Bridge class
in Amesbury
AMESBURY — “Learn Bridge in a Day” will be offered Saturday, March 28, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Main Street Congregational Church, 145 Main St.
The class, taught by Amesbury Duplicate Bridge Club Director Jane Siebecker, will present the basics of bridge bidding and a chance to play while receiving instruction.
The cost is $25 with coffee and refreshments included. Siebecker will also teach “Bidding in the 21st Century” on Tuesdays starting April 28 during the spring session of Newburyport Adult Education.
For more information: amesburydbc.com.
Monthly dinner at
Merrimac church
MERRIMAC — A buffet dinner featuring homemade dishes will be served Saturday, March 21, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Pilgrim Congregational Church, 27 Church St.
The dinner includes salads, desserts, drinks and a variety of choices. Dine in or take out.
Admission is $8, free for children under 5. For more information, call 978-346-8400.
Theater grouphosts auditions
GEORGETOWN — Georgetown Theatre Workshop is holding auditions for “All Because of Agatha” by Jonathan Troy on Monday, March 16, and Tuesday, March 17, at 7 p.m. at Perley School, 51 North St.
Roles are available for six women and four men, and actors will be asked to give cold readings from the script.
The show is a comedy set in Salem, where a slightly destructive witch named Agatha Forbes visits a charming old house each year.
Rehearsals will be Monday and Wednesday evenings, as well as some Thursdays, and performances are scheduled for June 6-7 and 12-14.
Anyone who is interested but unable to attend auditions is asked to email gtownworkshop@gmail.com.
All staff and performers for the nonprofit community theater are volunteers. For more information, visit www.georgetowntheatre.com.
COA offering
tax preparers
GEORGETOWN — Three AARP Tax Aide preparers will be available through Thursday, April 9, to help elders and other moderate-income individuals with income tax preparations on Thursdays.
The tax preparers will be available from 9 a.m. to noon at the Georgetown Council on Aging office, 1 Library St.
Information on income tax preparation and the criteria for the Massachusetts Circuit Breaker income tax credit program is available at the COA office.
Appointments for income tax preparation are required. To schedule an appointment, call the COA office at 978-352-5726.
Preschool student
screenings offered
AMESBURY — Amesbury Public Schools holds its annual preschool screening Tuesday, April 14, through Thursday, April 16, at Amesbury Elementary School, 20 S. Hampton Road.
The screening is for children born between Sept. 2, 2015, and Sept. 1, 2017. It is separate from the kindergarten screening also held in April.
The preschool screening involves a brief developmental observation of the child and is conducted by the school district’s preschool educators and specialists. Call 978-388-3659 to make an appointment.
A parent informational night regarding the preschool program and screening will be held Wednesday, April 1, at 6:30 p.m. at Cashman Elementary School, 193 Lions Mouth Road.
Games for seniors
slated in Salisbury
SALISBURY — Fun games for seniors will be offered Mondays at 1 p.m. at the Salisbury Hilton Senior Center, 43 Lafayette Road.
There will be board games, Scrabble and 45s, among others.
Steppe Up In
thrift shop
AMESBURY — Steppe Up In thrift shop at Main Street Congregational Church, 145 Main St., offers good quality used clothing and housewares.
The shop is open Wednesdays from 3 to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon. Proceeds support social justice efforts in the community and surrounding area.
Donations are welcome.
For more information, call 978-388-0982.
Group offeringscholarship
WEST NEWBURY — The West Newbury Democratic Town Committee seeks applicants for the Kathy Pasquina Civic Engagement Scholarship.
The scholarship awards $1,000 to a graduating senior from West Newbury attending Pentucket Regional High School, Whittier Technical High School or Essex Agricultural and Technical High School.
The recipient must be planning to attend an accredited two- or four-year college. The scholarship was established to honor Pasquina’s 35-year commitment to the committee.
Students are encouraged to apply online via a Gmail account at www.westnewburydems.org/civic-engagement-scholarship.html or by emailing the application form, essay, letter of recommendation and transcript to scholarship@westnewburydems.org.
The deadline to apply is Wednesday, April 15.
For more information, contact Elena Bachrach at bachracher@comcast.net or 978-387-0707.
Scholarship forSalisbury seniors
SALISBURY — The Democratic Town Committee offers its 11th annual College Leadership Scholarship for Salisbury seniors attending Triton Regional High School.
The criteria includes completion of an essay, possibly participating in an interview with the scholarship committee, and a scholarship committee review of the official school transcript.
Applications are available from the high school guidance department. The application, essay and transcript should be submitted to: Salisbury Democratic Town Committee Leadership Scholarship, c/o John Housianitis, Scholarship Committee Chairman, PO Box 5025, Salisbury, MA 01952.
Applications are due by Wednesday, April 15. For more information, contact Housianitis at 617-922-6490 or jchdagreek@aol.com.
Walking groupfor seniors
SALISBURY — A walking group for seniors is offered Thursdays at 10 a.m. for a walk on an indoor track.
For more information, call the Salisbury Hilton Senior Center at 978-462-2412.
Reiki, meditation
at Groveland COA
GROVELAND — Reiki and meditation is offered on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. at the Council on Aging, 183 Main St.
The class is led by Sue Cullen. Cost is $5. Council on Aging programs are not limited to Groveland residents.
For more information, call Nisha at 978-372-1101.
Overeaters
Anonymous
AMESBURY — Overeaters Anonymous meets each Tuesday from 3:45 to 4:45 p.m. at Amesbury Health Center, 24 Morrill Place.
Overeaters Anonymous is a 12-step support group for people dealing with eating disorders that reflects physical, emotional and spiritual changes in living. There are no fees, scales or diets.
For more information: 978-387-8188 or oanorthshoreintergroup.org.
Newbury library
items delivered
NEWBURY — The Newbury Council on Aging and Newbury Town Library are delivering library materials, including books and DVDs, to patrons physically unable to visit the library.
Residents may inquire about eligibility and how to apply by calling 978-465-0539.
Items needed
for food pantry
WEST NEWBURY — The town food pantry needs donations.
Residents who can are asked to consider donating some of the following most-needed items to help alleviate hunger and other needs in the community: paper products such as paper towels, tissues and plates; snacks such as cookies, chips, granola bars and crackers; pasta sauce; jelly and jam; Pull-ups (size 2t-3t-4t); and bladder control pads.
Anyone who can help should contact Council on Aging Director Theresa Woodbury at coa@wnewbury.org or 978-363-1104.
Mah-jongg
in Salisbury
SALISBURY — A chance for seniors to play mah-jongg will be offered Tuesdays at 11:30 a.m. at the Salisbury Hilton Senior Center, 43 Lafayette Road.
This drop-in opportunity will include just the basic moves and a chance to play practice games. Some experience needed.
Our Neighbors’
Table, The Market
AMESBURY — Our Neighbors’ Table offers meals, open to everyone, from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays at Main Street Congregational Church, 145 Main St., as well as hours for The Market pantry four days each week.
The Market, 194 Main St., is open from noon to 3 p.m. on Wednesdays; 3 to 6 p.m. Thursdays; and 9 a.m. to noon on Fridays and Saturdays. Another market is offered Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Community Service of Newburyport/St. Paul’s Annex, 35 Summer St., Newburyport.
The Market is open to residents of Amesbury, Boxford, Byfield, Georgetown, Groveland, Merrimac, Newbury, Newburyport, Rowley, Salisbury, South Hampton and West Newbury.
The Merrimac Mobile Food Pantry, for Merrimac residents, visits the Merrimac Senior Center, 100 E. Main St. on the first and third Saturdays from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.
Senior book chat
slated in Salisbury
SALISBURY — A book chat and refreshments will be offered for seniors on the first Thursday of each month at noon at the Salisbury Hilton Senior Center, 43 Lafayette Road.
Cara Marsh of Salisbury Public Library will lead a casual chat about books. Seniors can share what they are reading, hear about new titles and receive suggestions on books to read. The group will discuss starting a book club.
To sign up, call 978-462-2412.
Amesbury club
meets Mondays
AMESBURY – The Amesbury Duplicate Bridge Club now meets at the Main Street Congregational Church parish house, 145 Main St.
Open stratified games are Monday at 7 p.m. The club welcomes players of all levels and the games are ACBL sanctioned.
Games are played in an accessible first-floor room. Treats provided.
For more information, go to Amesburydbc.com or call 978-407-8006.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.