Civil War group set to gather
SALISBURY — The Civil War Roundtable of the Merrimack Valley meets Wednesday, March 11, at 7:30 p.m. at the Hilton Senior Center, 42 Lafayette Road.
There will be a presentation by Doug Stewart, “Unimpressed with the Address (The story behind my great-great-grandfather’s scathing review of the Gettysburg Address).”
Free admission is free, and anyone interested in the Civil War is invited to attend.
For more information, visit www.cwrtmerrimack.org or call Gail Stuart at 978-376-6509.
Democrats caucus at Merrimac library
MERRIMAC — Registered town Democrats will hold a caucus Tuesday, March 10, at 7 p.m. at Merrimac Public Library, 86 W. Main St.
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. for registration. The group will elect delegates and alternates to the Massachusetts Democratic Convention on Saturday, May 30, at the Tsongas Center in Lowell.
The caucus is open to all registered and preregistered Democrats in Merrimac. Preregistered Democrats must have turned 16 years old by Feb. 15 will be allowed to participate and run as a delegate or alternate.
Merrimac can elect three delegates and three alternates. Youths, minorities, people with disabilities and LGBTQ individuals who are not elected as delegates or alternates may apply to be add-on delegates at the caucus or at www.massdems.org.
Anyone interested in getting involved with the Merrimac Democratic Town Committee should contact Pat Adams at MerrimacDemocrats@gmail.com.
Resources forum for local seniors
SALISBURY — A forum on local resources for seniors will be held Tuesday, March 10, at 10 a.m. at the Salisbury Housing Authority, Great Meadows Village, 23 Beach Road.
Seniors will learn where to turn to in their time of need and what resources are available to them.
Presentations will be given by Salisbury Council on Aging Outreach Coordinator Emily Thompson, Activities Coordinator Meghan Fitzgerald, Veterans Agent Jeremiah Murphy and members of the Salisbury Police and Fire departments.
To sign up, call the council at 978-462-2412.
Ham, bean supper served in Seabrook
SEABROOK — A ham and bean supper will be served Saturday, March 14, at Rand Memorial Congregational Church, 134 S. Main St.
The supper is from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Cost: adults, $9; children, $5; free for children 5 and under.
The menu also includes hotdogs, brown bread, salads and desserts, including Indian pudding.
Theater group hosts auditions
GEORGETOWN — Georgetown Theatre Workshop is holding auditions for “All Because of Agatha” by Jonathan Troy on Monday, March 16, and Tuesday, March 17, at 7 p.m. at Perley School, 51 North St.
Roles are available for six women and four men, and actors will be asked to give cold readings from the script.
The show is a comedy set in Salem, where a slightly destructive witch named Agatha Forbes visits a charming old house each year.
Rehearsals will be Monday and Wednesday evenings, as well as some Thursdays, and performances are scheduled for June 6-7 and 12-14.
Anyone who is interested but unable to attend auditions is asked to email gtownworkshop@gmail.com.
All staff and performers for the nonprofit community theater are volunteers. For more information, visit www.georgetowntheatre.com.
Author speaks at breakfast
SALISBURY – The Salisbury Chamber of Commerce will feature author and educator Paul Oakes discussing cybersecurity as part of the Member Breakfast Series on Thursday, March 12, from 7:30 to 9 a.m.
The breakfast will be in the community room of the Salisbury police station, 181 Beach Road. Oakes aims to educate those attending about a framework they can use to improve their cybersafety.
He will demonstrate how to apply memory strategies to remember a conceptual cybersecurity framework of knowledge, according to a press release from the Chamber. Oakes is considered a leader in cybersecurity, software development, Cloud and Agile methods.
The breakfast is free to members and $10 for others. To register, go to https://salisburychamber.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/8714.
For more on the Chamber of Commerce: www.salisburychamber.com.
Bridge class in Amesbury
AMESBURY — “Learn Bridge in a Day” will be offered Saturday, March 28, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Main Street Congregational Church, 145 Main St.
The class, taught by Amesbury Duplicate Bridge Club Director Jane Siebecker, will present the basics of bridge bidding and a chance to play while receiving instruction.
The cost is $25 with coffee and refreshments included. Siebecker will also teach “Bidding in the 21st Century” on Tuesdays starting April 28 during the spring session of Newburyport Adult Education.
For more information: amesburydbc.com.
St. Patrick’s Day meal Saturday
SALISBURY — A St. Patrick’s Day breakfast will be served Saturday, March 14, from 8 to 10 a.m. at East Parish United Methodist Church, 8 Lafayette Road.
The meal will feature homemade soda bread, corned beef hash, ham, eggs, fruit and beverages. A “love offering” will be gratefully accepted.
COA offering tax preparers
GEORGETOWN — Three AARP Tax Aide preparers will be available through Thursday, April 9, to help elders and other moderate-income individuals with income tax preparations on Thursdays.
The tax preparers will be available from 9 a.m. to noon at the Georgetown Council on Aging office, 1 Library St.
Information on income tax preparation and the criteria for the Massachusetts Circuit Breaker income tax credit program is available at the COA office.
Appointments for income tax preparation are required. To schedule an appointment, call the COA office at 978-352-5726.
Steppe Up In thrift shop
AMESBURY — Steppe Up In thrift shop at Main Street Congregational Church, 145 Main St., offers good quality used clothing and housewares.
The shop is open Wednesdays from 3 to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon. Proceeds support social justice efforts in the community and surrounding area.
Donations are welcome.
For more information, call 978-388-0982.
Pet microchip, vaccine clinic
SALISBURY – The Merrimack River Feline Rescue Society will hold a free vaccine and microchip clinic Saturday, March 21, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hilton Senior Center, 43 Lafayette Road.
The clinic will offer distemper vaccines, rabies vaccines and microchips. Cats must be in carriers and dogs must be leashed.
No appointment is necessary, but a preregistration form is available online at mrfrs.org.
Group offering scholarship
WEST NEWBURY — The West Newbury Democratic Town Committee seeks applicants for the Kathy Pasquina Civic Engagement Scholarship.
The scholarship awards $1,000 to a graduating senior from West Newbury attending Pentucket Regional High School, Whittier Technical High School or Essex Agricultural and Technical High School.
The recipient must be planning to attend an accredited two- or four-year college. The scholarship was established to honor Pasquina’s 35-year commitment to the committee.
Students are encouraged to apply online via a Gmail account at www.westnewburydems.org/civic-engagement-scholarship.html or by emailing the application form, essay, letter of recommendation and transcript to scholarship@westnewburydems.org.
The deadline to apply is Wednesday, April 15.
For more information, contact Elena Bachrach at bachracher@comcast.net or 978-387-0707.
Scholarship for Salisbury seniors
SALISBURY — The Democratic Town Committee offers its 11th annual College Leadership Scholarship for Salisbury seniors attending Triton Regional High School.
The criteria includes completion of an essay, possibly participating in an interview with the scholarship committee, and a scholarship committee review of the official school transcript.
Applications are available from the high school guidance department. The application, essay and transcript should be submitted to: Salisbury Democratic Town Committee Leadership Scholarship, c/o John Housianitis, Scholarship Committee Chairman, PO Box 5025, Salisbury, MA 01952.
Applications are due by Wednesday, April 15. For more information, contact Housianitis at 617-922-6490 or jchdagreek@aol.com.
Tech Help days at town library
BYFIELD — Newbury Town Library will offer help with electronic devices and other technology during its Tech Help Wednesdays.
Mike Olson will provide one-on-one assistance every Wednesday from 12 to 2 p.m., including help with word processing and spreadsheets, internet browsing, email, and safely storing documents, photos and music.
No registration is required. The library is at 0 Lunt St.
Walking group for seniors
SALISBURY — A walking group for seniors is offered Thursdays at 10 a.m. for a walk on an indoor track.
For more information, call the Salisbury Hilton Senior Center at 978-462-2412.
Reiki, meditation at Groveland COA
GROVELAND — Reiki and meditation is offered on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. at the Council on Aging, 183 Main St.
The class is led by Sue Cullen. Cost is $5. Council on Aging programs are not limited to Groveland residents.
For more information, call Nisha at 978-372-1101.
Book Club to gather
BYFIELD – The Newbury Library Book Club meets the first Thursday of the month from 6 to 7 p.m.
The club gathers at the library at 0 Lunt St. No registration and new members welcome.
For more information on library activities: newburylibrary.org/events.
Overeaters Anonymous
AMESBURY — Overeaters Anonymous meets each Tuesday from 3:45 to 4:45 p.m. at Amesbury Health Center, 24 Morrill Place.
Overeaters Anonymous is a 12-step support group for people dealing with eating disorders that reflects physical, emotional and spiritual changes in living. There are no fees, scales or diets.
For more information: 978-387-8188 or oanorthshoreintergroup.org.
Newbury library items delivered
NEWBURY — The Newbury Council on Aging and Newbury Town Library are delivering library materials, including books and DVDs, to patrons physically unable to visit the library.
Residents may inquire about eligibility and how to apply by calling 978-465-0539.
Items needed for food pantry
WEST NEWBURY — The town food pantry needs donations.
Residents who can are asked to consider donating some of the following most-needed items to help alleviate hunger and other needs in the community: paper products such as paper towels, tissues and plates; snacks such as cookies, chips, granola bars and crackers; pasta sauce; jelly and jam; Pull-ups (size 2t-3t-4t); and bladder control pads.
Anyone who can help should contact Council on Aging Director Theresa Woodbury at coa@wnewbury.org or 978-363-1104.
Drumming at Newbury library
BYFIELD – Kristine Malpica of Imagine Studios offers a community drumming circle at the Newbury Town Library on the fourth Wednesday of the month from 6 to 7 p.m.
This drum circle is free and open to all.
All are invited to gather and share in the ancient practice of group rhythm making and song. Feel free to bring drums and percussion instruments or play those provided. All ages welcome and no experience needed.
Contact the library to register at www.newburylibrary.org.
Mah-jongg in Salisbury
SALISBURY — A chance for seniors to play mah-jongg will be offered Tuesdays at 11:30 a.m. at the Salisbury Hilton Senior Center, 43 Lafayette Road.
This drop-in opportunity will include just the basic moves and a chance to play practice games. Some experience needed.
Our Neighbors’ Table, The Market
AMESBURY — Our Neighbors’ Table offers meals, open to everyone, from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays at Main Street Congregational Church, 145 Main St., as well as hours for The Market pantry four days each week.
The Market, 194 Main St., is open from noon to 3 p.m. on Wednesdays; 3 to 6 p.m. Thursdays; and 9 a.m. to noon on Fridays and Saturdays. Another market is offered Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Community Service of Newburyport/St. Paul’s Annex, 35 Summer St., Newburyport.
The Market is open to residents of Amesbury, Boxford, Byfield, Georgetown, Groveland, Merrimac, Newbury, Newburyport, Rowley, Salisbury, South Hampton and West Newbury.
The Merrimac Mobile Food Pantry, for Merrimac residents, visits the Merrimac Senior Center, 100 E. Main St. on the first and third Saturdays from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.
Friday knitting sessions offered
BYFIELD — Opportunities to knit will be available from 1 to 2 p.m. on Fridays at Newbury Town Library, 0 Lunt St.
Knitters can bring their latest project. All levels welcome. Registration is not required.
Senior book chat slated in Salisbury
SALISBURY — A book chat and refreshments will be offered for seniors on the first Thursday of each month at noon at the Salisbury Hilton Senior Center, 43 Lafayette Road.
Cara Marsh of Salisbury Public Library will lead a casual chat about books. Seniors can share what they are reading, hear about new titles and receive suggestions on books to read. The group will discuss starting a book club.
To sign up, call 978-462-2412.
Amesbury club meets Mondays
AMESBURY – The Amesbury Duplicate Bridge Club now meets at the Main Street Congregational Church parish house, 145 Main St.
Open stratified games are Monday at 7 p.m. The club welcomes players of all levels and the games are ACBL sanctioned.
Games are played in an accessible first-floor room. Treats provided.
For more information, go to Amesburydbc.com or call 978-407-8006.
Genealogy Club meets at library
BYFIELD — The Genealogy Club gathers the first Thursday of the month from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Newbury Town Library, 0 Lunt St.
The club is open to anyone interested in discovering who they are and from where they came. The club provides ideas, resources and motivation to help uncover the life stories of ancestors.
For more information on library events, go to newburylibrary.org/events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.