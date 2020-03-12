Items needed for food pantry
WEST NEWBURY — The town food pantry needs donations.
Residents who can are asked to consider donating some of the following most-needed items to help alleviate hunger and other needs in the community: paper products such as paper towels, tissues and plates; snacks such as cookies, chips, granola bars and crackers; pasta sauce; jelly and jam; Pull-ups (size 2t-3t-4t); and bladder control pads.
Anyone who can help should contact Council on Aging Director Theresa Woodbury at coa@wnewbury.org or 978-363-1104.
Drumming at Newbury library
BYFIELD – Kristine Malpica of Imagine Studios offers a community drumming circle at the Newbury Town Library on the fourth Wednesday of the month from 6 to 7 p.m.
This drum circle is free and open to all.
All are invited to gather and share in the ancient practice of group rhythm making and song. Feel free to bring drums and percussion instruments or play those provided. All ages welcome and no experience needed.
Contact the library to register at www.newburylibrary.org.
Mah-jongg in Salisbury
SALISBURY — A chance for seniors to play mah-jongg will be offered Tuesdays at 11:30 a.m. at the Salisbury Hilton Senior Center, 43 Lafayette Road.
This drop-in opportunity will include just the basic moves and a chance to play practice games. Some experience needed.
Our Neighbors’ Table, The Market
AMESBURY — Our Neighbors’ Table offers meals, open to everyone, from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays at Main Street Congregational Church, 145 Main St., as well as hours for The Market pantry four days each week.
The Market, 194 Main St., is open from noon to 3 p.m. on Wednesdays; 3 to 6 p.m. Thursdays; and 9 a.m. to noon on Fridays and Saturdays. Another market is offered Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Community Service of Newburyport/St. Paul’s Annex, 35 Summer St., Newburyport.
The Market is open to residents of Amesbury, Boxford, Byfield, Georgetown, Groveland, Merrimac, Newbury, Newburyport, Rowley, Salisbury, South Hampton and West Newbury.
The Merrimac Mobile Food Pantry, for Merrimac residents, visits the Merrimac Senior Center, 100 E. Main St. on the first and third Saturdays from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.
Friday knitting sessions offered
BYFIELD — Opportunities to knit will be available from 1 to 2 p.m. on Fridays at Newbury Town Library, 0 Lunt St.
Knitters can bring their latest project. All levels welcome. Registration is not required.
Senior book chat slated in Salisbury
SALISBURY — A book chat and refreshments will be offered for seniors on the first Thursday of each month at noon at the Salisbury Hilton Senior Center, 43 Lafayette Road.
Cara Marsh of Salisbury Public Library will lead a casual chat about books. Seniors can share what they are reading, hear about new titles and receive suggestions on books to read. The group will discuss starting a book club.
To sign up, call 978-462-2412.
Genealogy Club meets at library
BYFIELD — The Genealogy Club gathers the first Thursday of the month from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Newbury Town Library, 0 Lunt St.
The club is open to anyone interested in discovering who they are and from where they came. The club provides ideas, resources and motivation to help uncover the life stories of ancestors.
For more information on library events, go to newburylibrary.org/events.
Amesbury club meets Mondays
AMESBURY – The Amesbury Duplicate Bridge Club now meets at the Main Street Congregational Church parish house, 145 Main St.
Open stratified games are Monday at 7 p.m. The club welcomes players of all levels and the games are ACBL sanctioned.
Games are played in an accessible first-floor room. Treats provided.
For more information, go to Amesburydbc.com or call 978-407-8006.
