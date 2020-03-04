GOP meets in Byfield
BYFIELD — The Newbury Republican Town Committee will have its monthly meeting Wednesday, March 4, at 7:30 p.m.
All are welcome to this reorganizational meeting at the Byfield Community Arts Center, 7 Central St.
Senior book chat slated in Salisbury
SALISBURY — A book chat and refreshments will be offered for seniors on the first Thursday of each month at noon at the Salisbury Hilton Senior Center, 43 Lafayette Road.
Cara Marsh of Salisbury Public Library will lead a casual chat about books. Seniors can share what they are reading, hear about new titles and receive suggestions on books to read. The group will discuss starting a book club.
To sign up, call 978-462-2412.
Butterfly program set for Thursday
WEST NEWBURY — Katie Hone will talk about butterfly biology at the West Newbury Garden Club’s next meeting Thursday, March 5, at 6:45 p.m. at the Town Annex, 379 Main St.
Hone will discuss butterflies’ migration path and conservation efforts to protect it. Those who attend can learn about monarch butterflies, how to create a butterfly garden, and how to protect the species by providing monarch-friendly plants.
The meeting is free for club members; guests pay $5.
St. Patrick’s Day meal March 14
SALISBURY — A St. Patrick’s Day breakfast will be served Saturday, March 14, from 8 to 10 a.m. at East Parish United Methodist Church, 8 Lafayette Road.
The meal will feature homemade soda bread, corned beef hash, ham, eggs, fruit and beverages. A “love offering” will be gratefully accepted.
Democrats caucus at Merrimac library
MERRIMAC — Registered town Democrats will hold a caucus Tuesday, March 10, at 7 p.m. at Merrimac Public Library, 86 W. Main St.
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. for registration. The group will elect delegates and alternates to the Massachusetts Democratic Convention on Saturday, May 30, at the Tsongas Center in Lowell.
The caucus is open to all registered and preregistered Democrats in Merrimac. Preregistered Democrats must have turned 16 years old by Feb. 15 will be allowed to participate and run as a delegate or alternate.
Merrimac can elect three delegates and three alternates. Youths, minorities, people with disabilities and LGBTQ individuals who are not elected as delegates or alternates may apply to be add-on delegates at the caucus or at www.massdems.org.
Anyone interested in getting involved with the Merrimac Democratic Town Committee should contact Pat Adams at MerrimacDemocrats@gmail.com.
Steppe Up In thrift shop
AMESBURY — Steppe Up In thrift shop at Main Street Congregational Church, 145 Main St., offers good quality used clothing and housewares.
The shop is open Wednesdays from 3 to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon. Proceeds support social justice efforts in the community and surrounding area.
Donations are welcome.
For more information, call 978-388-0982.
Resources forum for local seniors
SALISBURY — A forum on local resources for seniors will be held Tuesday, March 10, at 10 a.m. at the Salisbury Housing Authority, Great Meadows Village, 23 Beach Road.
Seniors will learn where to turn to in their time of need and what resources are available to them.
Presentations will be given by Salisbury Council on Aging Outreach Coordinator Emily Thompson, Activities Coordinator Meghan Fitzgerald, Veterans Agent Jeremiah Murphy and members of the Salisbury Police and Fire departments.
To sign up, call the council at 978-462-2412.
COA offering tax preparers
GEORGETOWN — Three AARP Tax Aide preparers will be available through Thursday, April 9, to help elders and other moderate-income individuals with income tax preparations on Thursdays.
The tax preparers will be available from 9 a.m. to noon at the Georgetown Council on Aging office, 1 Library St.
Information on income tax preparation and the criteria for the Massachusetts Circuit Breaker income tax credit program is available at the COA office.
Appointments for income tax preparation are required. To schedule an appointment, call the COA office at 978-352-5726.
Civil War group gathers March 11
SALISBURY — The Civil War Roundtable of the Merrimack Valley meets Wednesday, March 11, at 7:30 p.m. at the Hilton Senior Center, 42 Lafayette Road.
There will be a presentation by Doug Stewart, “Unimpressed with the Address (The story behind my great-great-grandfather’s scathing review of the Gettysburg Address).”
Free admission is free, and anyone interested in the Civil War is invited to attend.
For more information, visit www.cwrtmerrimack.org or call Gail Stuart at 978-376-6509.
Author speaks at breakfast
SALISBURY – The Salisbury Chamber of Commerce will feature author and educator Paul Oakes discussing cybersecurity as part of the Member Breakfast Series on Thursday, March 12, from 7:30 to 9 a.m.
The breakfast will be in the community room of the Salisbury police station, 181 Beach Road. Oakes aims to educate those attending about a framework they can use to improve their cybersafety.
He will demonstrate how to apply memory strategies to remember a conceptual cybersecurity framework of knowledge, according to a press release from the Chamber. Oakes is considered a leader in cybersecurity, software development, Cloud and Agile methods.
The breakfast is free to members and $10 for others. To register, go to https://salisburychamber.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/8714.
For more on the Chamber of Commerce: www.salisburychamber.com.
Scholarship for Salisbury seniors
SALISBURY — The Democratic Town Committee offers its 11th annual College Leadership Scholarship for Salisbury seniors attending Triton Regional High School.
The criteria includes completion of an essay, possibly participating in an interview with the scholarship committee, and a scholarship committee review of the official school transcript.
Applications are available from the high school guidance department. The application, essay and transcript should be submitted to: Salisbury Democratic Town Committee Leadership Scholarship, c/o John Housianitis, Scholarship Committee Chairman, PO Box 5025, Salisbury, MA 01952.
Applications are due by Wednesday, April 15. For more information, contact Housianitis at 617-922-6490 or jchdagreek@aol.com.
Tech Help days at town library
BYFIELD — Newbury Town Library will offer help with electronic devices and other technology during its Tech Help Wednesdays.
Mike Olson will provide one-on-one assistance every Wednesday from 12 to 2 p.m., including help with word processing and spreadsheets, internet browsing, email, and safely storing documents, photos and music.
No registration is required. The library is at 0 Lunt St.
Reiki, meditation at Groveland COA
GROVELAND — Reiki and meditation is offered on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. at the Council on Aging, 183 Main St.
The class is led by Sue Cullen. Cost is $5. Council on Aging programs are not limited to Groveland residents.
For more information, call Nisha at 978-372-1101.
Group offering scholarship
WEST NEWBURY — The West Newbury Democratic Town Committee seeks applicants for the Kathy Pasquina Civic Engagement Scholarship.
The scholarship awards $1,000 to a graduating senior from West Newbury attending Pentucket Regional High School, Whittier Technical High School or Essex Agricultural and Technical High School.
The recipient must be planning to attend an accredited two- or four-year college. The scholarship was established to honor Pasquina’s 35-year commitment to the committee.
Students are encouraged to apply online via a Gmail account at www.westnewburydems.org/civic-engagement-scholarship.html or by emailing the application form, essay, letter of recommendation and transcript to scholarship@westnewburydems.org.
The deadline to apply is Wednesday, April 15.
For more information, contact Elena Bachrach at bachracher@comcast.net or 978-387-0707.
Book Club to gather
BYFIELD – The Newbury Library Book Club meets the first Thursday of the month from 6 to 7 p.m.
The club gathers at the library at 0 Lunt St. No registration and new members welcome.
For more information on library activities: newburylibrary.org/events.
