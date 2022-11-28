HAVERHILL — Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery is how the Merrimack Valley Transit Authority is taking the news that all regional transit authorities in the state will offer free rides this holiday season.
The news comes as the newly renamed MeVA has been offering free rides since December and will continue to do so for at least another year.
The free bus rides for the state’s 15 regional transit authorities will be available from Friday through New Year’s Eve. It is hoped the rides encourage new customers to “try transit” by offering no-cost trips to shopping, dining, work and family destinations.
But as a MeVA official pointed out in a statement, when the free rides stop at the end of the year, MeVA will continue its free ride policy well into 2024. Since the policy was put in place, ridership has increased 121.3% for fixed-route service and 50.4% for para-transit service, according to the release.
MeVa Communications Director Niorka Mendez said its free fare initiative has been a “boon to the entire Merrimac Valley.”
“We couldn’t be prouder that MassDOT is seeking to emulate our success this holiday season across Massachusetts. We know it will spread the benefits our passengers enjoy to the entire state,” she said.
The free fare initiative has been a part of a larger effort to provide a more welcoming transit experience and the Transit Authority made note of the fact that the state’s 15 transit authorities will offer fare-free rides throughout the holiday season, thanks to a $2.5 million Massachusetts Department of Transportation grant.
Department of Transportation Administrator Meredith Slesinger said in the press release that the state’s Try Transit initiative is an example of its efforts to improve mobility options for transit customers.
“MassDOT is pleased to have worked closely with the commonwealth’s 15 regional transit authorities to utilize the funding awarded in the fiscal 2023 state budget for the Try Transit program,” Slesinger said. “This initiative is another example of the many efforts where MassDOT and the RTAs collaborate to improve mobility options for Massachusetts transit customers.”
