NEWBURYPORT — Area officials are putting together a plan to offer COVID-19 vaccinations on a larger scale than has been done in the lower Merrimack Valley so far.
Salisbury, Amesbury, Newburyport, Rowley, Georgetown, Groveland, Merrimac, Newbury and West Newbury have come together to create a Merrimack Valley regional vaccine distribution group.
The group recently held COVID-19 clinics in West Newbury, Georgetown and Amesbury. But the state imposed new regulations last week that require any mass vacation site to be able to administer 750 vaccinations per day, five days a week, which the regional group cannot do right now.
Newburyport Mayor Donna Holaday said she met in a Zoom call with Amesbury Mayor Kassandra Gove, Salisbury Town Manager Neil Harrington, Newbury Town Administrator Tracy Blais and municipal health department officials Tuesday to come up with a plan to meet the state’s criteria.
Holaday said they decided to submit an application to the state Department of Public Health that would detail how the regional consortium would be able to meet the state’s vaccination quota.
She said Ken Berkenbush, Amesbury’s interim health director and fire chief, is taking the lead and obtaining a list of potential vaccination sites from all nine municipalities. Berkenbush did not return messages from The Daily News on Wednesday.
“Once he gets the list of all of these sites, he is going to make a determination about just what sites will work,” Holaday said.
The regional vaccination group is considering drive-thru clinics at the Salisbury Beach State Reservation and the Newburyport Elks may be willing to waive fees for use of its Low Street function room, according to Holaday.
“That is a good space also,” she said. “Amesbury High School is also on the table. We will see what other communities present to Ken.”
Keeping the clinics open on weekends has also been raised as a potential way to meet the state’s weekly 3,750 vaccination quota over the course of six or seven days a week.
“We are looking at all the options at this point in terms of sites,” she said. “We are looking at schools, which we would potentially get to use after 3 p.m., into the evening and on the weekends.”
Nursing staff would need to be hired to administer the vaccinations and each of the nine municipalities has put out a call for volunteers to help staff the clinics.
“If people sign up to volunteer at the clinics, they have to do four clinics and then they are eligible for a vaccine,” Holaday said. “That is a way of helping to recruit volunteers.”
Supplying syringes may provide more of a challenge for the clinics, according to Holaday.
“There seems to be somewhat of a shortage of the preferred syringe,” she said. “But they are working on that. Then, we have to put this whole package together. We anticipate that we would start small with numbers and then gradually ramp up.”
Once the regional vaccination program is set up, it would be part of the state’s mass vaccination registration, so residents from anywhere in Massachusetts could sign up.
Since each of the nine municipalities has received its own federal pandemic funding, West Newbury Town Manager Angus Jennings is working on an agreement that would pull the communities together under a similar financial umbrella.
“Let’s say a clinic is run under the auspices of Amesbury,” Jennings said. “We in West Newbury cannot submit to FEMA for reimbursements, at least based on the federal guidance we have gotten this week,” referring to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Another conference call has been scheduled between the municipal leaders for March 4.
“We will hopefully have had the sites reviewed by then and have the application package being put together,” Holaday said. “Then, we will ship it off to the Department of Public Health and keep our fingers crossed that they approve our regional effort.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
