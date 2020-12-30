SALISBURY — Salisbury is joining Amesbury, Newburyport, Newbury, West Newbury and Merrimac in an effort to distribute vaccines against COVID-19 to the public.
Town Manager Neil Harrington told the Salisbury Board of Selectmen at its Dec. 28 meeting the vaccinations from drug makers Pfizer and Moderna will be rolled out to the public in three phases.
According to Harrington, the first phase of vaccination rollout is underway and has been reserved for first responders, healthcare workers and other people in direct contact with COVID-19 patients, such as long-term health care facility employees and home health care workers.
That phase is expected to run until sometime in February, Harrington said.
The second phase will include distribution to people with a high risk of COVID-19 complications, such as adults 65 and older, early education and K through 12 teachers, and workers industries including transit, groceries, utilities, food, agriculture, sanitation, public works and other health employees.
Phase 2 of the vaccination rollout should begin in February and continue throughout April. Phase 3 will make vaccinations available to the general public and is likely to begin sometime in April and run until June, according to Harrington.
Although he did not specify whether Salisbury would be receiving the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, he did detail the storage procedures for each.
"The Pfizer vaccine needs to be frozen and we don't have the capacity for that in the six communities," Harrington said. "But the Moderna one can be kept in a regular refrigerator."
Harrington also told the selectmen that, while the state will provide the vaccinations, each municipality must supply its own refrigeration or freezer capacity, as well as clinical and non-clinical staff, personal protective equipment and other related resources.
Salisbury Health Director Jack Morris sent a town-wide mailing in late November looking for volunteers to help with vaccine distribution. According to Harrington, more than 50 town residents have volunteered to help with the cause.
"Several people who have volunteered have been calling and asking what they need to do and when they need to report," he said. "Right now, I just want to make it clear that there is nothing for volunteers to do at this point. We have their contact information and the Health Department will be getting in touch with people at the appropriate time. It probably won't be for a while."
Selectman Chuck Takesian asked Harrington where each phase of vaccinations will take place. Harrington said Salisbury is working along with the five other communities to take care of Phases 1 and 2 separately, but when it came to the larger rollout, all eyes were turning to the Salisbury Beach State Reservation.
"They have a wide-open facility with a long driveway, as opposed to having it at somewhere where it could cause traffic jams and people would be waiting for hours and hours," Harrington said. "So we are working with the state to get the reservation because it is the most likely place to hold it."
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.