SALEM — Four employees at the South Essex Registry of Deeds are out sick with COVID-19, and that is leading to some concerns that there won't be enough staff to process paperwork as the year winds down.
The deed registry in Shetland Park is currently closed to the public, accepting only dropoffs, mail, UPS and FedEx deliveries, which must still be processed by hand by an employee. However, Register of Deeds John O'Brien has expressed concern that if the trend continues he won't have enough staff available to handle those documents.
O'Brien is encouraging more lawyers, lenders and others involved in recording property transactions to sign up for electronic filing, or "eRecording."
"Please do not rely on the mail or other delivery services, as we may be unable to record these if employees are unable to enter the building," said O'Brien in a press release. "We also urge you to submit your documents ahead of time if you can, to mitigate any unforeseen issues."
More information is available at salemdeeds.com.
