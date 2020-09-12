NEWBURYPORT — Operation Warming Hearts, Anna Jaques Hospital and the Salvation Army Newburyport are partnering to prepare and deliver free turkey dinners to the Greater Newburyport community on Saturday, Sept. 26, and registration is now open.
The meals will consist of turkey, stuffing, homestyle mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, a dinner roll, and a dessert.
Registration is free and open to the public, and community members are invited to register friends, family members or neighbors.
To reserve for a delivery, Greater Newburyport residents may call 978-308-9186 and leave a detailed message with their full name, phone number, number of meals needed, and the best address for them to be delivered. Someone will respond within 24 to 48 hours to confirm the registration.
Registrations can also be made via email to hello@operationwarminghearts.com. The organization asks participants to provide in the email their full name, phone number, number of meals requested, and the best address for them to be delivered.
All reservations must be in by Saturday, Sept. 19.
