NEWBURYPORT — Operation Warming Hearts, Anna Jaques Hospital and the Salvation Army Newburyport are preparing and delivering free turkey dinners to the community Sept. 26 and registration is now open.
The meals will consist of turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans a dinner roll and a dessert.
Registration is free and open to the public, and community members are invited to register friends, family members or neighbors.
To reserve for delivery, Greater Newburyport residents may call 978-308-9186 and leave a detailed message with their full name, phone number, number of meals needed, and the best address for them to be delivered. Someone will respond within 24 to 48 hours to confirm the registration.
Registrations can also be made via email to hello@operationwarminghearts.com. The organization asks participants to provide in the email their full name, phone number, number of meals requested, and the best address for them to be delivered.
All reservations must be received by Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.