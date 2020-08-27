NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport and Amesbury will hold their annual household hazardous waste day on Saturday, Sept. 26 from 8 a.m. until noon.
The collection of household hazardous waste will be at the Newburyport Department of Public Services, 16A Perry Way, rain or shine.
This drop-off allows residents to dispose of hazardous materials in an environmentally responsible manner. Contractors may not use the event for disposal of materials. Non-residents may attend between 11 a.m. and noon.
To participate, all attendees, including non-residents, must sign up online for one of four time periods, which each have 50 slots available.
Participants must sign up online by visiting https://Bit.ly/nbpthhw and choose the time period most convenient for them.
