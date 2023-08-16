NEWBURY — Joe McDonough, known by many around town for his political activism, learned firsthand about tenacity at 12 years old.
After falling from the second floor of a house while collecting money for charity, he dislocated both hips and spent two years in a wheelchair. The injury would cause him lifelong pain.
After two years of home tutoring – during which he read the encyclopedia in full – McDonough returned to school, where he had fallen far behind his peers.
Informed that he was “not college material,” Joe took on the challenge and defied expectations, sailing through St. John’s Prep School, Holy Cross, and the New England School of Law. He went on to exceed expectations for the rest of his life.
McDonough died on Aug. 2 at age 73, and was laid to rest Thursday in St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Stoneham.
His tenacity was last on display, at least publicly, earlier this year when he helped lead a public relations campaign aimed at dissuading the town from tearing down its old Town Hall and building a new one on the same spot.
The campaign proved to be persuasive as voters overwhelmingly rejected the Town Hall project in May.
McDonough was an active member of the community, chairing the Newbury Media Committee and participating in local chat groups with the Concerned Taxpayers of Byfield. He ran for office only once, but was a skilled campaign manager for his wife, former Select Board member Gerry Heavey, and others in Melrose and Newbury.
During the course of an eventful and intriguing career, McDonough wore a variety of professional hats: attorney, political consultant, campaign manager, television producer, and professor. He was the advance coordinator for President Jimmy Carter’s White House, and the longtime executive director of the Massachusetts Judges Conference.
During his tenure at MJC, he created and coordinated an international judicial exchange program that strove to improve judicial standards and access to justice around the world.
McDonough lived in Oman and Abu Dhabi. He was the first American to teach law at Sultan Qaboos bin Said University in Oman.
As a senior Fulbright Scholar – an academic achievement of which he was particularly proud, given the early skepticism regarding his intellectual abilities, he taught law at the Modern College of Business and Science. McDonough was respected by students and colleagues alike in Oman.
When he was near death, a former Omani student wanted desperately to offer his goodbyes in person; unable to travel, he called instead, telling his former professor, “I love you like a father.”
Throughout his travels to China, Mongolia, Russia, Eastern Europe, Cuba and the Caribbean, McDonough shared his vast store of knowledge and stepped up to offer assistance to those in need.
After meeting a Russian judge who had fallen into disfavor with the ruling party and suffered from significant medical ailments, McDonough worked to get his friend to the United States .
Heavey remembered the day her husband told her they would be providing temporary housing for the judge and his family.
“It’s kind of like having Thomas Jefferson live with you,” she joked, hoping to mitigate the reality of an entire family sharing their home.
Joe McDonough and Heavey met on a “booze cruise” in the Boston Harbor. He charmed her with his brilliance, his kindness, and his positivity.
“He made me laugh. It was the most fun I ever had on a date,” Heavey said.
They were married for 47 years.
“It was a wonderful life and a wonderful marriage,” Heavey declared.
Their daughter, Mary McDonough – also an attorney, as well as a refugee officer – recalled heading out with her father on their boat in Shapleigh, Maine, “his favorite place.”
There, they would read the newspapers together in the early morning sunlight. When Mary was learning to drive, McDonough would slip a pocket copy of the Constitution into her handbag.
He liked to remind her of his conviction that the Massachusetts Constitution was the basis for the federal document and that “local politics was the cornerstone of U.S. democracy.”
McDonough’s wife and daughter described him as a man who strove to “shrink the world” and bring people together.
Kevin St. George, his boyhood friend, called him “the most generous and thoughtful man I have yet met.”
A clever political strategist who was adept at reading people and moving them toward his goals, he was also “just a first-class person,” according to Michael Harrington.
Harrington, a former Congressman, met McDonough when he became a college intern in Harrington’s Washington, D.C., office.
McDonough was “a people person who liked to be around the action,” according to Harrington, who added, “We’d all be better off if there were more people like Joe McDonough.”
McDonough’s influence extended even into the world of literature. Former Melrose state representative and novelist Tim O’Leary based a character in his newest novel, “The Woman in the Road,” on him.
“I always thought Joe was in the CIA, but he never admitted or denied it,” O’Leary said.
O’Leary described McDonough as “a great storyteller with great stories to tell, “and he borrowed Joe’s brilliance and media savvy for his novel’s central character.”
McDonough’s wife and daughter hope McDonough will be remembered as a good man who loved his friends and family and “tried to leave the world a better place.”
