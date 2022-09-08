NEWBURYPORT — It is said that electric cars are the wave of the future, but the two brothers who run the Relics & Rust auto shop are finding that many car owners are fine with driving in the past.
In fact, many car aficionados are dedicated to older vehicles, and will pay to have them “brought up to speed.”
“We’ve been very busy for the past year,” said Pete Mack, who with his brother, Hampton Mack, runs the operation at 77 Parker St., near the train station.
“After COVID, a lot of people wanted to get out of the house, and many started to improve older vehicles. We’ve been at this new location since about January. People drive by and see some of the vintage cars we are working on. The visibility helps.," Pete Mack continued.
The shop was in a small business park (without traffic) but moved when a larger space was available.
One car that draws attention is a bright red 1930 Ford two-door sedan. Another is a 1945 military Jeep, reportedly with only 1,600 original miles on it.
Every car seems to have a story, and their owners are often happy to tell them.
“When I was in high school, I had an ugly 1976 Gremlin,” said Lisa Altomara of Newburyport, an educator and recent customer. “I remember a car going past me, a 1987 Grand Wagoneer with wood paneling.
“I never forgot it. Recently, I went to North Carolina and bought one, but it didn’t run. It took it to Relics and Rust. After a lot of effort and research, Pete (Mack) got it in great shape.
“I was able to drive it in this summer’s Yankee Homecoming parade. I was thrilled.”
Pete and Hampton grew up in Newburyport. Pete graduated Newburyport High in 1994, and Hampton finished in 1998. Both went into the military.
“As kids, we both loved engines,” said Hampton, who now lives in Manchester, New Hampshire. “Even if it was just a snowmobile, we wanted to take it apart or make it go faster. "I work in New Hampshire repairing school buses. This is my second job. Pete and I enjoy the cars and are pleased to help the customers.”
Relics & Rust rebuilds, replaces and installs. They sometimes sell autos. The shop does not paint nor do body work.
One challenge that the Macks face is obtaining parts. Since many models are no longer made, getting the proper equipment can be difficult.
But here a tool of the modern era helps: the Internet.
“A lot of research is involved,” said Pete Mack. “But when you go online there are stores and forums and small companies that stock rare parts.
“Getting the parts can take time, so we talk with our customers to make sure they know it could be a while.
Hector Ramiro of Georgetown owns a ’54 Cadillac convertible, a ’58 Cadillac convertible and a ’58 Ford Skyliner. Over a period of time, all of them have been enhanced at Relics and Rust.
“I like that era of cars, because there were flashy aspects like vivid colors and big fins,” said Ramiro, a human resources manager. “And models would change from year to year. Right now, autos are gray or black or white. They all look alike.
“I actually arrived at the shop with the parts that were needed. Pete is good to work with, and we discussed everything that was going to be done. I am very pleased.”
Vintage cars can be insured but the owner should agree with the insurance agent on the value.
“If there is no prior agreement, the owner can lose,” said Pete Mack. “If there is damage, you might think the car is worth, say $73,000, and the insurance people say $3,000.
“If you have an agreement in writing, things work out better.”
Pete Mack was in the antique business prior to his commitment to autos. He was in New Hampshire and during COVID, shops like his were closed.
His auto shop has its share of memorabilia. An aging electrical sign shows gasoline at $1.09 per gallon. A poster of the movie, “The Breakfast Club” (1985), adorns a dusty wall in the rear.
Pete Mack, who keeps two dogs and a chicken in his shop, indicated that working with owners is one attraction to this business.
“Talking with the customers is interesting,” he said. “Many people love the old cars and what they once meant to them. One guy came in looking for a particular vehicle. He said he had an attachment to it, because his daughter was conceived in the back seat.
“There are many stories associated with old autos.”
