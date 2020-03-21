First Parish of Newbury
First Parish Church will hold a worship service online this Sunday, March 22, not in the meeting house. This online worship service will be on Zoom, a videoconferencing platform that lets members of the congregation see each other, hear each other, have music and praise God together. There will also be a virtual coffee hour afterwards. The Zoom worship service will begin at 10 a.m.
By computer: Click this link, then follow prompts: https://zoom.us/j/774170515
By smartphone: Download the Zoom app from the app store, then hit “join” and enter meeting ID: 774 170 515
By regular phone: dial 301-715-8592 and enter meeting ID: 774 170 515
First Church of Christ, Scientist
First Church of Christ, Scientist, Newburyport, 22 Inn St., invites everyone to listen to the Sunday service from The Mother Church in Boston at christianscience.com live on Sunday, March 22 at 10 a.m. This will be available for replay at any time. This week’s lesson-sermon “Matter” consists of texts from the Old and New Testaments and from the textbook Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures.
A testimony meeting from The Mother Church is also at christianscience.com live Wednesday at 2 p.m. with replay until 8 a.m. Friday. After readings from the Bible and Science and Health, participants from around the world share their gratitude for healings they have received through their study of Christian Science.
The Christian Science Reading Room, also at 22 Inn St., is a bookstore offering Bibles, Bible translations and reference books, “Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures,” other works by Mary Baker Eddy, and magazines with examples of contemporary spiritual healing. Hours are Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For more information: 978-255-1031 or visit the church at www.christiansciencenewburyport.com, or on www.Facebook.com/FCCSNewburyport/
Old South Presbyterian Church
Old South Presbyterian Church, 29 Federal St., Newburyport, will not be holding worship services in our building for the next several weeks but will be worshipping via online livestream at https://youtu.be/CSr8n6A7mZQ. The church will continue the sermon series “Conversations That Make a Difference” with the sermon “Who Wants to Know the Future?” by Rev. Dr. Sara Singleton. Visit our website, oldsouthnbpt.org, for more information.
Sunday Sandwiches: In an effort to balance health and safety precautions with Old South’s mission of caring for the community, church members will be distributing sandwiches outside the church on Sundays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Please come to the School Street entrance.
Belleville Congregational Church
Belleville Congregational Church, 300 High St., Newburyport, is closed and Sunday worship services have been suspended due to the current health situation. The Thrift Shop will be closed until further notice and the March 28 Rummage Sale has been postponed. All meetings and classes have been postponed.
For more information about Belleville Church call 978-465-7734 or visit www.bellevillechurch.org or on Facebook.
Hope Community Church
Hope Community Church, 11 Hale St., Newburyport. Brad Gardner, pastor of operations and service, 978-463-4673 x 23, 978-989-2278 direct. Online at www.hopenewburyport.com.
The livestream will be available on the Hope Community Church Facebook page (Facebook.com/HopeNewburyport) beginning at 10a.m. on Sunday, March 22. This video will remain on the Facebook page after the stream so that people can also watch it at a later time. The church also will post an audio recording of the sermon to the website after it is completed.
St. James Episcopal Church
St. James Episcopal Church, 120 Main St., Amesbury, is canceling all services, classes, meetings, and events until further notice, in response to coronavirus concerns.
Visit on Facebook or www.stjamesamesbury.org for updates and information. To contact the Rev. John Satula or the office, call 978-388-0030, or email stjames.office@verizon.net.
East Parish United Methodist Church
East Parish United Methodist Church, 8 Lafayette Road, Salisbury, has suspended services until further notice due to coronavirus concerns. Anyone who wants to speak with the Rev. Charlotte Hendee can call the office at 978-465-8940, leave a message and she will get back to you. Messages will be checked twice daily.
FRS Unitarian Universalist
First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist, led by the Rev. Rebecca Bryan, has suspended worship services at the church until notice but will livestream service Sunday at 10:30, in a service done in conjunction with Congregation Ahavas Achim and congregational leader Alex Matthews. The livestream link for viewing the service is the church’s web page: www.frsuu.org. Everyone who is interested can watch Sunday Service on YouTube and join the chat. The YouTube channel link is: http://bit.ly/FRSyoutube
The church is also offering weekday virtual programming. These are Zoom-based online or phone dial-in meetings. The access for the programs listed below is always:
Online: https://zoom.us/j/4848186518
Meeting ID: 484 818 6518
One tap mobile:
+13126266799,,4848186518# US (Chicago)
+16465588656,,4848186518# US (New York)
Dial by phone:
+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)
Congregation Ahavas Achim
While all in person activities remain suspended, Congregation Ahavas Achim will be hosting virtual services via Zoom. Services this week will be Saturday morning at 9:30 a.m. and a special interfaith service with the First Religious Society Unitarian Universalist, Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Links to join all of these services will be available on the CAA website: www.caa-newburyport.org. Contact congregational leader Alex Matthews with any questions at cleader@caa-newburyport.org.
Main Street Congregational
Main Street Congregational, 145 Main St., Amesbury, will be steaming worship on facebooklive. People can access it on the church Facebook page. There will also be a Zoom broadcast. Anyone interested can email the church for the meeting link.
Rev. Joan MacPherson, 978-388-0982. Online: www.main-street-church.org
Byfield Parish Church
Byfield Parish Church, 132 Jackman St., Georgetown, will be streaming the Sunday worship service on YouTube and Facebook Live. For Facebook Live go to BPC’s Facebook page. To access on Youtube go to youtube.com, search for Byfield Parish, then click on that day’s service. A link to the Youtube service will also be posted in the BPC Facebook group and sent out by email.
Since not everyone has access to a computer, those who don’t can listen to the worship service through a conference call. Call 712-775-7031, when prompted, type in meeting number 372041#. This is being done on a trial basis. When you call please put your own phone on mute.
Rev. Brent Fugate, senior pastor, 978-352-2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.