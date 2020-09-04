To see a complete listing of local religion notes, go to newburyportnews.com. To have religion notes listed on Friday for the weekend, please email them to ndnnews@newburyportnews.com by Wednesday.
Old South Presbyterian
Old South Presbyterian Church, 29 Federal St., Newburyport, will host “Welcome Home Sunday” on Sept. 6 at 10 a.m. at Moseley Woods.
Bring masks and chairs for a socially distanced outdoor worship. There will be a blessing of the laptops for students returning to virtual or in-person school and adults juggling their own work amid the challenges of COVID-19.
The church begins its new sermon series, “Living on the Edge,” based on the Book of Revelation, an invitation to live empowered by hope during these chaotic times. Go to https://bit.ly/OSPrayer, for a Zoom Bible study based on the same topic each Thursday at 11 a.m.
The Sunday Sandwiches ministry continues with meals distributed outside the church on Sundays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the School Street entrance.
Old South and Newburyport Public Library will offer a virtual community book discussion of “The Printer and the Preacher: Ben Franklin, George Whitefield, and the Surprising Friendship that Invented America” by Randy Petersen, on Thursday, Sept. 24 at 7 p.m. The event kicks off the 250th commemoration of the life and work of influential Great Awakening 18th century political and spiritual figure George Whitefield. Read about Newburyport’s 250th commemorative celebration at https://whitefield2020.com/events.
For more about the church: www.oldsouthnbpt.org., go to the Facebook page or call the office at 978-465-9666.
FRS Unitarian Universalist
The First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist, 26 Pleasant St., Newburyport, offers worship services and programs online due to COVID-19.
The livestream service broadcast is at 10:30 a.m. Access the livestream through the church’s website at www.frsuu.org or through the YouTube channel at http://bit.ly/FRSyoutube.
On Saturday, Sept. 12, there will be a flower arch in front of the church. This is part of the annual Opening Sunday flower ceremony that celebrates beauty, human uniqueness, diversity and community. All are invited to place a fresh or dried flower or greens on the arch between 9 a.m. and noon. The Rev. Rebecca Bryan and Julie Parker Amery will greet people and there will be live music. Social distancing and masks are required.
Sept. 13 is Opening Sunday, which will be livestreamed at 10:30 a.m. This is the first online service of the new church year and will be a time to reconnect with each other and ritual. Bryan will help everyone remember the blessings of community and imagine the future they want to create for themselves, the community, and the world.
Many online programs are offered throughout the week. Visit the church website to view see the most recent list of programs published in the latest edition of the newsletter, Journeying Together. To join the newsletter distribution list, email info@frsuu.org.
For more information about the church, email info@frsuu.org, go to www.frsuu.org or call 978-465-0602.
Hope Community
Hope Community Church, 11 Hale St., Newburyport, will hold an in-person worship service Sunday at 10 a.m.
The current message series is “Essential, Timely Psalms when Re-Gathering to Worship.” Preregistration is required at www.hopenewburyport.com or by calling the office at 978-463-HOPE. The service will also be livestreamed at 10 a.m. at hopenewburyport.com/online.
A video of the service will be on the church’s Facebook page so it can be watched at a later time. Life groups are meeting over Zoom throughout the week for community, study and spiritual growth.
“Listening Party!” an audio worship service, will be offered outside during Sunday worship. Also at that time, Kids Church Outdoors is offered for children in prekindergarten through fifth grade at 9:45 a.m. Register on the website.
For more information about the church, visit the website or call the office.
Trinity United
Trinity United Church, 103 Lafayette Road, Seabrook, is offering Sunday worship and Bible studies again using social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Worship will be in the parish house at 11 a.m., instead of the sanctuary, until further notice. Bible study will be in the parish house on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
The church is holding monthly blood drives on Mondays from 1 to 6 p.m. Blood drives are scheduled for the following dates: Sept. 14, Oct. 12, Nov. 9 and Dec. 7. A blood drive is also scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 5, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For more information about the church: 603-474-7900 or office@trinityuchurch.com.
Groveland Congregational
Groveland Congregational Church, 4 King St., Groveland, has resumed in-person worship services on Sunday at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary.
Face mask and social distancing required. The service will also be livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page. No coffee hour following worship. The thrift shop is open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon with a limit of four customers at a time and masks are required.
First Church of Rowley
First Church of Rowley will offer Sunday school and a youth group via Zoom.
A registration and information session for parents will be Sunday, Sept. 13, at 4 p.m. on Zoom. Contact the church office for more information and for Zoom log-in information at 978-948-3993, first.church@verizon.net or through www.firstchurchrowley.org.
Holy Redeemer, Immaculate Conception
The Collaborative Catholic Parishes of Holy Redeemer and Immaculate Conception: Immaculate Conception Church, 42 Green St., Newburyport; Church of the Nativity, 4 Green St., Merrimac; St. Ann Church, 300 Main St., West Newbury.
A livestreamed weekly Mass is offered on Facebook at www.facebook.com/hriccatholic on Saturday at 4 p.m. In-person Masses will be offered Sunday at the churches. Visit www.hriccatholic.org for more information and to learn how to sign up to attend a live Mass. Anyone without internet access may call the offices at 978-462-2724 or 978-346-8604 to reserve a space at a Mass.
For updates and more information, Facebook: Holy Redeemer — Immaculate Conception Collaborative parishes. Website: hriccatholic.org. Twitter: @HRICCatholic. Instagram: HRICCatholic.
Central Congregational
Central Congregational Church, 14 Titcomb St., Newburyport, led by the Rev. Christopher Ney, will offer a Sunday service at 9:30 a.m. on Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/central.church.newburyport/?rf=413353295535505. Scroll down for the live service.
A grab-and-go breakfast is offered Saturdays from 8 to 10 a.m. using social distancing protocols.
The church hosts a food drive Saturday, Sept. 12, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the church parking lot to benefit the Newbury Food Pantry. Another food drive will be held in October. Social distancing will be practiced. Church members will unload any contributions from vehicles.
For more about the church, call the office at 978-465-0533 or email info@centralnewburyport.org.
Congregation Ahavas Achim
Congregation Ahavas Achim, 53½ Washington St., Newburyport, is hosting weekly services via Zoom and will continue to do so through the Jewish High Holidays.
To join the service Saturday at 9:30 a.m. or any of the High Holiday offerings this month, email Congregational Leader Alex Matthews at cleader@caa-newburyport.org.
For a full list of programs and service times, visit the website at www.caa-newburyport.org.
St. Paul’s Episcopal
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 166 High St., will host an online Sunday service at 9 a.m. via YouTube Live.
Go to the following link about five minutes prior to the start of the service: www.youtube.com/c/StPaulsChurchNewburyportMA/live.
The service will be posted on the church’s YouTube channel to see whenever one wishes. The service can be seen on TV on Channel 8 in Newburyport, Tuesday and Thursday at 9 a.m. and Sunday at 10:30 a.m.; Channel 9 in Newbury on Wednesday at 9 a.m.; and Channel 18 in Salisbury on Wednesday at 9 a.m.
The church’s Among Friends Meals Program offers free meals to go Mondays at 5 p.m. and Tuesdays and Fridays at 11 a.m. with food to be picked up at the Parish Hall. Meals can be delivered to anyone unable to get to the church by calling the office at 978-465-5351. Wear a face mask when picking up meals.
For more about the church: www.stpauls-nbpt.org, stpauls@stpauls-nbpt.org and 978-465-5351.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
First Church of Christ, Scientist, Newburyport, invites everyone to listen to the live service from The Mother Church in Boston at christianscience.com on Sunday at 10 a.m.
This week’s lesson-sermon — “Man” — consists of texts from the Old and New Testaments and from “Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures” by Mary Baker Eddy.
A testimony meeting from The Mother Church is also on the same website Wednesday at 2 p.m. with replay until 8 a.m. on Friday. Participants from around the world share accounts of healing they have experienced through their study of Christian Science.
The Christian Science Reading Room (bookstore), 1 Merrimac St., #9, is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, and 2:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.
The Christian Science Monitor’s international news is available at www.csmonitor.com. Coronavirus coverage is free; find it in the menu. At jsh-online.com, there are free articles offering healing ideas in regard to current issues.
For more information: Call 978-255-1031 or visit www.christiansciencenewburyport.com and www.Facebook.com/FCCSNewburyport/.
People’s United Methodist Church
People’s United Methodist, 64 Purchase St., Newburyport, led by Pastor Matt Willis-Goode, will offer Sunday worship on Zoom at 11 a.m.
Services will continue to be held on Zoom until the church council deems it appropriate to reopen for in-person worship. The church is proceeding with patience, caution and concern for the most vulnerable before reopening the building.
Check the church’s Facebook page at peoplesnewburyport.com/church for the link or see the pastor’s live message on the page. To listen to the service by phone, call Willis-Goode at 978-308-9841 or Barbara at 978-462-4647 for directions.
Due to the coronavirus outbreak, all activities at the church have been postponed until further notice. The Angel Gabriel weathervane and steeple is being lighted in memory of Richard MacBurnie.
For more about the church, if you need prayer or need to talk to someone, contact Willis-Goode or Barbara.
Annunciation Greek Orthodox
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 7 Harris St., Newburyport, led by the Rev. Costin Popescu, will celebrate Divine Liturgy on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. at the church with social distancing as well as through livestreaming.
Livestreaming occurs on the church’s website, Facebook and YouTube under Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church Newburyport, MA. All services are available for replay on these sites.
For more information on the Orthodox faith, services, links, etc.: visit the church’s website, email agocport@gmail.com or call the office at 978-465-5757. Send an email to join the listserve for weekly emails and join the Facebook page: @AnnunciationNewburyport.
Market Street Baptist Church
Market Street Baptist Church, 37 Market St., Amesbury, is streaming its Sunday worship services on www.MSBCNews.org.
For more information: 978-388-0930 or msbcsec@verizon.net.
Byfield Parish
Byfield Parish Church, 132 Jackman St., Georgetown, led by the Rev. Brent Fugate, will stream the Sunday worship service on YouTube and Facebook Live.
For Facebook Live, go to the church Facebook page. To access on YouTube, go to youtube.com, search for “Byfield Parish,” then click on that day’s service. A link to the YouTube service will also be posted in the church Facebook group and sent by email.
Since not everyone has access to a computer, those who don’t can listen to the worship service through a conference call. Call 712-775-7031, when prompted, type in meeting number 372041#. This is being done on a trial basis. When calling, please put the phone on mute.
For more information: 978-352-2022.
Seventh-day Adventist
Seventh-day Adventist Church, 171 Main St., Amesbury, led by the Rev. Brian Gonzalez, will offer services at the church Saturday.
Sabbath School — adult in-person only — begins at 9:30 a.m. with discussion of life as a disciple and witness. No prior study necessary. Children’s Sabbath School is still on hold.
The midday service begins at 11 a.m., featuring prayer and praise but no singing. A service broadcast through Zoom is available for those who need to stay home.
Tuesdays: Prayer and study. 7 to 8 p.m. by Zoom only.
To Join Zoom meetings: call George Odell at 978-609-3677. Leave a message if no immediate answer.
For more on the church: 978-388-3352 or https://amesburyma.adventistchurch.org/.
East Parish United Methodist
East Parish United Methodist Church, 8 Lafayette Road, Salisbury, led by the Rev. Nancy Wichmann, will offer an in-person but socially distant service Sunday at 10 a.m.
Masks are required, hand sanitizer is available. Worship services are also available live and later on the East Parish UMC Salisbury Facebook page, www.facebook.com/eastparishsalisbury.
Wichmann has office hours and makes visits as needed on Wednesdays from 10:30 a.m. until 2 or 3 p.m. Call the office to make an appointment.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets each Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Rose Room. Social distancing rules in place. Participants may enter through the door on the side of the church adjacent to the CVS parking lot.
Dates available for renting the Rose Room; social distancing rules apply. Call the church office with any inquiries about renting this space.
The church offices are open by appointment only. The phone number of the church is 978-465-8940; messages left on the answering machine are received and responded to within 24 hours.
For the church website, go to www.eastparishumc.org.
Main Street Congregational
Main Street Congregational, 145 Main St., Amesbury, will be streaming worship on Facebook Live. People can access it on the church Facebook page. There will also be a Zoom broadcast. Anyone interested can email the church for the meeting link.
The Rev. Joan MacPherson, 978-388-0982. Online: www.main-street-church.org.
West Newbury Congregational
West Newbury Congregational Church, led by the Rev. Manny Cumplido, meets for worship Sunday at 302 Main St., West Newbury.
The service will be held in the sanctuary according to all recommended guidelines from the state for places of worship. Sermons are recorded and available by request or on the YouTube channel. Everyone must wear a mask and instructions will be given upon entry to keep the required distance.
For more information: call 978-363-2673, see the church’s Facebook page or email wnccpastor@gmail.com.
Rock Church North Shore
Rock Church North Shore is broadcasting live with worship to begin Sunday at 9 a.m.
The service is available to watch at any time during the week. For more information: www.rock-church.org/#welcome.
Holy Family Parish, Star of the Sea
Holy Family Parish, 9 Sparhawk St., Amesbury, and Star of the Sea Parish, 18 Beach Road, Salisbury, offer weekend worship services.
Limited seating available in both parishes. Masses in the Star of the Sea chapel are Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 8 a.m. Masses in the lower church of Holy Family Parish are Saturday at 4 p.m. and Sunday at 9:30 a.m.
Parishioners must register in advance to attend Mass by going to the website, livingwatercatholic.org, or calling the parish office to register at 978-388-0330 beginning at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
First Parish Church
First Parish Church, 20 High Road, Newbury, worships online Sunday at 9:30 a.m. at bit.ly/firstparishworship.
Anyone wishing to attend by phone can dial 929-436-2866 and enter meeting ID 442 272 605.
The food pantry is open Fridays from 2:30 to 5 p.m. for those in need. To receive food, go online the Wednesday or Thursday prior and register at https://www.nourishingthenorthshore.org/.
To donate money to the food pantry: Send check payable to First Parish Church of Newbury, 20 High Road, Newbury, MA 01951 and put “food pantry” in the memo.
The church no longer accepts clothing donations due to pandemic-related circumstances but hopes to resume in the future and will notify the public.
