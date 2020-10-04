NEWBURYPORT – Parishioners from the Unitarian Universalist Church and members of Congregation Ahavas Achim pulled their cars into a neat row facing the parked hay wagon decorated with pumpkins, bales of hay and four microphones on stands. An unusual outdoor Sukkot harvest festival service was about to begin, marking the week-long Jewish observance.
The Rev. Rebecca Ryan, of the First Religious Society Unitarian Universalist, joined Alex Matthews, leader of Congregation Ahavas Achim to celebrate the end of the festival Friday evening in the parking lot at the North End of Plum Island.
Sukkot, which began at sundown Oct. 2 and ended at sundown on Friday, Oct. 9, commemorates the years that the Jews spent in the desert on their way to the Promised Land, and celebrates the way in which God protected them. Sukkot is also known as the Feast of Tabernacles.
About 15 cars were lined up late Friday afternoon, with their occupants staying inside for social distancing, and listening to a radio broadcast of the service held a short distance away atop the flat-bed wagon – loaned by Colby Farm in Newbury.
Bryan and Matthews were joined on the platform by Jessica Brown and Ray Wilson, worship associated, for the lighting of candles and a chalice, a responsive reading and congregational singing of "Let There Be Peace on Earth."
