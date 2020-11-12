BYFIELD — The town’s World War II memorial, which was relocated to 2 Central St. in 2018, was officially dedicated on Wednesday to the men and women whose names it bears.
More than 50 people attended the Veterans Day ceremony — wearing masks and social distancing — to honor the 110 men and women who did return home to Newbury after World War II and the seven who did not.
Richard S. Johnson, the town’s last living veteran whose name is listed on the memorial, was present for the ceremony and participated in the laying of a wreath. He was joined by Jesse Rogers, David Rock and Fred Davis, whose late fathers are each listed on the memorial as well.
The ceremony was the work of the World War II monument committee, a group of residents who successfully moved the memorial from its original home at the corner of Central and Church streets, the former site of the United Methodist Church, to its new home at a public park behind the post office.
Davis, who lives in the Byfield section of town and became chairman of the committee, first proposed the relocation of the memorial at a Select Board meeting in March 2018.
The memorial had been on private property developed for condominiums after the church closed in November 2014, and so, Davis and others expressed interest in moving it to public property.
Evelyn Noyes, a committee volunteer, reminded people at the ceremony Wednesday of the history behind the memorial, saying it started in 1950 when a group of Byfield residents decided to honor the 117 World War II veterans.
Noyes said she and the other committee volunteers felt a sense of “kinship” while researching the veterans listed on the memorial, “as if we were meeting them for the first time.”
The committee members went to extensive lengths to contact any children or other relatives of those listed on the memorial to let them know about the relocation effort.
“Looking at the soldiers that did not return gave us a feeling of emptiness and sadness for their families,” she said. “So as we dedicate this memorial stone in memory of every soldier on here, let us also remember them in thoughts and prayers. Think about the families and their ultimate sacrifice, but also take time to remember our military, who, today, continues to protect our freedom.”
Newbury Boy Scout Troop 44 raised the American flag at the start of the ceremony as the national anthem played.
“Today, we honor our veterans who unselfishly placed their lives on the line for our freedom,” Joe Augusta, commander of Disabled American Veterans Chapter 2 in Lawrence, told the crowd.
Augusta, who was joined by other members of DAV Chapter 2, shared a brief history of how Veterans Day came about and asked veterans present to raise their hands so he could acknowledge them.
He also expressed his gratitude for those now serving in the military, saying, “The war on terrorism has helped us all realize how truly unique the American way of life is. The freedom we enjoy is extremely special, and that is why we must defend it.”
He then encouraged everyone to do their own part in preserving U.S. freedoms by volunteering and taking the time to educate others on how this country came to be.
State Rep. Lenny Mirra, R-Georgetown, who began his day distributing meals to veterans in Merrimac and attending another ceremony in Haverhill, reminded everyone not to take living in “a great nation that is safe and secure” for granted, and to thank the men and women who keep it that way.
“No matter how many times we speak, no matter how many events we have,” Mirra said, referring to elected officials, “it never seems sufficient to give the proper amount of thanks and gratitude to the men and women who serve. So to those of you who have, a grateful nation turns to you and offers its utmost thanks and gratitude.”
Newbury Fire Chief Douglas Janvrin Jr. and Select Board member Mike Doyle, the liaison to the monument committee, also shared remarks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.