Remembering 'Mr. Newburyport' and his Red Sox connection

BYFIELD – He was known as “Mr. Newburyport” and was the type of man who filled up a room the moment he walked in.
Byfield resident William Earl Baldwin Sr. died at age 85 on Oct. 20, leaving behind his five children, 10 grandchildren and a great-grandchild.
While Baldwin was the president of Baldwin Crane & Equipment Corp. and was a well-known regular at the Plum Island Grille and Byfield Parish Church, he also had a brief career as a professional baseball player in the Boston Red Sox organization.
Baldwin was an outstanding hockey, football and baseball player at Wilmington High School and eventually signed as a right-handed pitcher – who batted left-handed – with the Boston affiliate Lafayette Red Sox in Lafayette, Indiana, in 1956. Baldwin dressed for two games with the Midwest D League farm team but suffered a career-ending injury and returned home.
According to his daughter Christine Hawkins, Bill (who was also known as Earl and William, depending on whom you ask) was best known during his later years as “Mr Newburyport” at the Plum Island Grille.
“He was bigger than life and he was my hero, that’s for sure,” Hawkins said. “He was also my best friend.”
Baldwin founded Baldwin Crane & Equipment after he ended his baseball career in the late 1950s, his daughter said.
“He never did anything halfway. He was always good at everything he tried,” she said. “He coached the Little League Pirates in Andover and he was just an athlete in every area. He was also an extremely good runner and ran Mount Washington and I believe came in the top 10.”
Hawkins said Baldwin’s grandchildren also inherited his athletic talent and mentality.
“His grandson ran Division 1 for the Air Force Academy,” Hawkins said. “His other granddaughter ran for UMass and his other granddaughter was a New England Patriots cheerleader. We have a lot of athletes in the family. They are all extremely talented and very good athletes, and my dad was very proud of them.”
Hawkins’ daughter Brittany was also a four-year field hockey midfielder for Gordon College and said her grandfather was her athletic inspiration.
“I remember hearing that he played for the Red Sox when I was a child,” Brittany Hawkins said. “It was pretty mind-blowing and it kind of inspired me to never give up. I also never really saw him ever looking down on other people because he was a better athlete than them. I think that is huge because in today’s culture, people definitely do that.”
She said her grandfather inspired her to always keep pushing ahead.
“He really loved and supported the underdog,” she said. “I think I definitely have his sense of humor and goofiness. I can walk into a room and I am there. I have that kind of personality and I am just like him.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
