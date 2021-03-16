NEWBURYPORT — Molin Upper Elementary School fourth- and fifth-graders enrolled in the Remote Academy recently built birdhouses to study the patterns of nesting birds in their own backyards.
Eriko Antos, who previously taught eighth grade English language arts at Nock Middle School, switched gears this year and took on a role as a Remote Academy teacher, working with a combined group of 13 fourth-graders and 13 fifth-graders who opted for the fully remote learning model this year.
The Remote Academy schedule looks a lot like what students typically have in the in-person setting. Antos and her students start the day with a morning meeting and remain connected online throughout the day. They dive into science, reading, writing, social studies and math. All courses except math are taught by Antos.
For environmental sciences, Antos teamed up with John Terry, founder and president of the Gulf of Maine Institute and Nock Middle School Principal Lisa Furlong's father, to help students discover the wonders of their own backyards.
In past years, middle and high school students have gone whale watching and taken other field trips with the guidance of the Gulf of Maine Institute, a West Newbury-based nonprofit. There's even an environmental field studies course for juniors at the high school.
Through this partnership, these 26 remote fourth- and fifth-graders have been provided with kits to create their own wooden birdhouses in preparation for chickadees to begin nesting in April.
The students have been researching bird adaptations and behaviors. They also learned which birds actually nest in birdhouses and which do not.
"It's been a great, fun activity for kids," Antos said, adding that students were quick to jump on the project as soon as they received their kits. The Gulf of Maine Institute may even provide a few cameras to see what is happening inside of these birdhouses.
"We had to talk with the kids about how the opening can only be a certain size, if we want to attract chickadees and not sparrows," she said, noting that the students are "anxious" for the birds to begin nesting.
Acknowledging the wildlife in Newburyport, specifically, Antos said, "I don't think kids realize how lucky we are to see bald eagles, snowy owls and what the average person doesn't get to see every day."
While many have spoken about the downsides of remote learning, Antos has witnessed some of its benefits, saying that many students have flourished with a change of environment.
"I think that learning remotely and having a class with just me is kind of forcing them to be independent and self-sufficient," she said. "So, I think when they go back to school, it's going to be a good thing for them.
Antos has witnessed a lot of growth over the year, saying students went from asking her questions about every little thing in the fall to now, seeking answers out on their own.
"I feel like we have such a nice community and a really great group of kids," she said. "They're so enthusiastic."
To learn more about the Gulf of Maine Institute, visit www.gulfofmaineinstitute.org.
