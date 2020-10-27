NEWBURYPORT — About 40 families are currently enrolled at the School of Rec: Remote Learning Center at Newburyport Youth Services, which provides a space for working parents to bring their children during the school day.
When the COVID-19 pandemic uprooted families and shifted schools to remote learning in the spring, parents, especially those who were considered 'essential workers,' had to scramble when it came to childcare.
So when schools began conversations about what classes would look like in the fall, many parents were concerned about their options.
Christina Carico, who is a special education teacher at River Valley Charter School, knew she would be in the classroom full time in the fall and she had her son, a sixth-grader at Nock Middle School, to worry about.
"You can't send your kid to friends reliably in a pandemic," she said. "You need a safe spot for them to go."
While Carico wouldn't mind leaving her son alone for a short time, she was worried about his social and emotional needs, saying "It's terrible for your mental health to be home by yourself all day."
Newburyport Youth Services Director Andi Egmont heard the concerns of parents like Carico and soon developed a program, which families were selected for by lottery.
"It was a very large undertaking — probably more than we realized — in getting it going, but it is now a pretty smooth operation," Egmont said.
The center, which is open from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., typically has one group who uses the center on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, while another group uses it on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. This is due to the hybrid learning model at Newburyport Public Schools.
"We are very happy to be offering it to families," Egmont said. "It has been very clear how needed it was for the families who are here, and they have shown their appreciation in many ways."
The center is set up so that both groups can safely use it at the same time without concerns about too many people. Families are also paying for a five-day week so that in the event that schools have to switch to a fully remote model; every child is guaranteed their spot, Egmont explained.
"We are working hard at balancing the need for health and safety precautions with the need for social emotional experiences and connections," Egmont said, saying that students have time to move around outside.
As winter approaches, she said staff members will make sure students have time to move around in the gym.
In terms of staffing, it's a 1:10 ratio for older students and about a 1:3 ratio for younger students.
"For anyone who has not seen what a remote day looks like for the younger kids, I really don't think people have any idea what it entails for a person at home with a child," Egmont said. "You're assisting them all day."
The program is run on a sliding scale, and Egmont said meeting families wherever they are is most important right now.
"Our immediate response was to make sure that families, who had no other option and needed to work, had a place to send their children," she said. "I feel like we've met that need in a multitude of ways. We want people to know that if we have open spots, it will be for anyone."
The next session of spots for the remote learning center will run from Nov. 30 to Feb. 12, skipping two vacation weeks. Once Egmont knows how many families are returning, she will open up any spots to the public. For more information, visit https://newburyportma.myrec.com/info/activities/program_details.aspx?ProgramID=29831.
"I just think they're an amazing resource," Carico said of Newburyport Youth Services. "They do so much for our community that flies under the radar. During this pandemic, they really dug deep and created something out of nothing."
