AMESBURY — Snow days could melt away for local schoolchildren, at least for this year, if the School Committee approves a plan Monday to hold remote learning days instead.
Amesbury students are learning in a hybrid model that sees most of them attending class twice a week while learning remotely at home the other three days.
Acting Superintendent Elizabeth McAndrews said Jeffrey Riley, commissioner of the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, has given school districts leeway when deciding whether to call a snow day or switch to a remote learning day during bad weather. McAndrews said she would like to give that plan a try.
"I think this is a great opportunity," she said. "Because I remember the end of the school year (last spring) when, after all of that remote learning, how long those extra days really felt. I know that there is something special about a snow day. But that really is just in the beginning."
McAndrews said district teachers would work the same schedule they have now, but remotely, during what would typically be called a "snow day."
"If I call a remote learning day instead of a snow day, it will be just as if they were in school," McAndrews said. "They will follow the same schedule that they follow on their school day."
Although snowstorms are not as much of an issue in an age of remote learning, power outages are, according to McAndrews.
"If there are power outages, I'm going to have do my homework and see if it is all of Amesbury that is out," she said. "If that's the case, it will be a regular snow day. If there is a small pocket of the city or a neighborhood that is out, we will probably keep to a remote learning day. Then, we will work with those families to help them get access to the work once they get their power back. That way, there will be a bit of flexibility."
McAndrews said the district's teachers should have a snow day learning assignment for their students ready to go, if necessary.
"That way, if a family is without power, we can at least give them some asynchronous work," McAndrews said.
McAndrews admitted that snow days can have a "magical" quality for children but argues that summer vacation can be even better.
The district is scheduled to end the school year June 17. McAndrews said she does not want to see the calendar extended much later than that.
"I would imagine that our first snow day will be a real snow day," McAndrews said. "There will be no expectations and there is some freedom in that. But, after awhile, the snow days aren't as magical. After awhile, all you can think about is getting out earlier in the summer. So I am trying to balance the two desires."
Massachusetts public schools have five built-in snow days each winter. But McAndrews pointed to an improving social forecast for 2021 and said she would like to take as few snow days as possible this school year.
"Hopefully, we will have a vaccine out there next year and families will be able to move about the country," she said. "Many families didn't take vacations this year and, to have a little extra time at the end of the school year, might be more meaningful for them. So I am trying to consider a lot of different factors and do the best that I can to provide the best experience for the kids that I can."
McAndrews' plan will be presented to the School Committee on Monday night. The meeting will be held remotely on Amesbury Community Television (http://amesburyctv.org/) at 7 p.m.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News.
