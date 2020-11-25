Remote River Valley students write to isolated seniors

NEWBURYPORT — A group of students in the grades 4-6 family selected remote learning cohort at River Valley Charter School mailed letters and artwork to isolated seniors in Houston for Thanksgiving this week.
Back in April, two sisters from Boston began sending handwritten letters to residents of assisted living facilities and care homes amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The initiative would eventually turn into Letters Against Isolation, a project that allows volunteers to access a spreadsheet of care homes in need of such letters across the world.
Jackie Hogan, a parent of a fourth-grader who is enrolled in the remote cohort at River Valley, heard about the project and decided to bring the idea to Emma Shea, the grades 4-6 remote learning teacher.
Shea invited Hogan, who is a psychologist in training, to speak with the students over the Zoom and get them excited about this project.
As a future psychologist with a special interest in older adults, Hogan said she worked in a hospice unit at Veterans Affairs around the peak of the pandemic and provided bereavement counseling for people who had lost their spouses.
One of the biggest takeaways, she said, was just how “left out of the conversation” older adults feel, especially when it comes to COVID-19 concerns.
“Anytime someone would say, ‘My husband died’ or my ‘brother died,’ the first question people would ask was how old they were, as if their lives mattered less,” Hogan said.
“Older adults have been disproportionately affected during the COVID pandemic,” she said, saying they have the largest percentage of death, the highest rate of isolation and they are the last to be triaged.
“By 2035, we’re predicted to have more older adults, 65 and older, than children for the first time in our nation’s history,” Hogan said. “As a parent, I think to myself, ‘how do I raise my children to care about older adults and not be apart of our ageist society?’”
As a psychologist in training, she knows the answer is exposure, and that’s where Letters Against Isolation came in.
“So far, they’ve helped over 10,000 seniors from around the world feel less lonely,” Hogan said.
When she presented the idea to the students over Zoom, the students were interested immediately.
Hogan said the students asked questions she never imagined, such as “What if I draw a picture of a cat and the person who gets the cat doesn’t like cats?”
“It’s just a beautiful thing to see the children invested in it and it also gave me an opportunity to talk to them about ageism a little bit,” she said.
Shea signed the students up for the project and gave them a week to work on it.
“The kids, from the second they heard about the program, were very excited,” she said. “They were super excited and wrote many, many letters. Some kids even wrote 10-plus letters on their own.”
Shea said she worked with the students to come up with positive quotes, mantras and other ideas for their letters.
“The kids have been talking about the way this pandemic has affected their families, friends and grandparents,” she said, explaining how the students tried to relate to the seniors they wrote letters to.
“The kids were very excited to do this project and to make a difference, even if it’s just sending a little letter,” Shea said. “There’s nothing like receiving a handwritten note.”
To learn more about the Letters Against Isolation project, visit www.lettersagainstisolation.com.
