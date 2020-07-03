Removal of Black Lives Matter sign sparks online protest in Amesbury

AMESBURY — Removal of a Black Lives Matter sign from a planter in front of Amesbury City Hall has prompted an online petition, with more than 300 signatures urging it be returned.
Matthew Santos posted the petition on Change.org this week, saying that a "couple" had asked that the sign be taken down. As of Thursday afternoon, more than 325 signatures had been added.
Although the petition does not mention Amesbury for Africa by name, the friendship-based development partnership between the city and its Kenyan sister village of Esabalu placed a Black Lives Matter sign in its Adopt-A-Spot planter in front of City Hall about a week ago.
Dr. Mark Bean is the president of Amesbury for Africa which has spent the past 30 years working with Esabalu.
Bean said Amesbury for Africa has sponsored and maintained its Amesbury Chamber of Commerce Adopt-A-Spot site where it has also planted a Kenyan and an American flag for many years.
According to Bean, the organization's gardener Galene Main decided to add the BLM sign about a week ago.
"There aren't a lot of Black people in Amesbury and we do represent Black lives at Amesbury for Africa," Bean said. "So I thought it was an appropriate sign to put up."
But, apparently not everyone in the city feels the same.
According to Bean, he received an email from Mayor Kassandra Gove's chief of staff Paul Fahey informing him the city was intent on removing all additional signs from city property.
"Apparently there have been some comments by telephone that the Black Lives Matter sign was a problem," Bean said. "So they were telling us that no other signs other than the sponsorship sign would be allowed on city property."
Communications director Caitlin Thayer said in an email the city "had many conversations" with constituents, the chamber, and Amesbury for Africa and "it was agreed that the adoptee would remove the lawn sign."
"They will be amending their permanent Adopt-A-Sign site instead with similar messaging," Thayer said.
Thayer said the Chamber of Commerce is working on a memorandum of understanding stating that the signs designating the organization which is sponsoring an Adopt-A-Spot should be the only markings.
"The areas are city property, subject to city ordinances and shouldn't have lawn signs on them," Thayer said. "Other spaces had signs for our graduates and students and the adoptees removed those signs as well."
Gove said in an email that she understands the placement and removal of the Black Lives Matter sign "is being perceived in many ways."
"I received messages from many people on both sides of the issue and discussed the best ways to move forward, not only regarding the sign but the other signs that were in place and future signs as well," Gove said. "Neither the city nor the chamber wish to have to regulate and approve signage in these Adopt-A-Spot areas."
Bean said his organization is not officially involved with the online petition but he would like to see the mayor publicly say that the city is involved with Black Lives Matter.
"Somebody from my board pointed (the petition) out to me this morning and I said, 'gee, this is the first I have heard of it,'" Bean said. "I think the gazebo outside of the library would make a great place for a Black Lives Matter sign. You would have the signer of the Declaration of Independence (Josiah Bartlett) from Amesbury right next to it. We would like to see life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness for all."
To see the petition: www.change.org/p/amesbury-city-hall-black-lives-matter-sign-put-back-up-at-amesbury-city-hall?recruiter=59342522&utm_source=share_petition&utm_medium=facebook&utm_campaign=psf_combo_share_initial&recruited_by_id=80ff3340-e592-0130-19e3-00221964dac8&utm_content=fht-23135529-en-us%3A3.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News.
