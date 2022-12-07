GROVELAND — Town officials recently announced that the Council on Aging has completed renovations of its food pantry thanks to generous donations from community groups. Renovations began in July, and include electrical upgrades, new shelving, and a new refrigerator and freezer. With these improvements the pantry now offers both fresh and frozen foods. The renovations were supported by a $4,000 donation from Pentucket Bank Community Funding and a $500 donation from the Haverhill Breakfast Exchange, both in June 2022.
Residents and community members are encouraged to visit to pantry to donate to those in need.
Most requested items for donation are: fresh produce (lettuce, broccoli, cucumbers, carrots, squash, apples, strawberries, etc.); dairy, eggs, meat, individual frozen meals, canned clam chowder, crackers/cheese and crackers/peanut butter, and crackers; coffee/decaf coffee/tea bags; holiday pies; detergent, body wash, tissue/paper towels/toilet paper; and gift cards.
The Groveland COA thanked former director Amanda Fisher for facilitating the renovation project and former outreach coordinator Maria Yagual for running the food pantry. The COA also gave credit to Ed Reed, Doug Soper, Steve McPherson, and Larry MacElhiney, who donated their time and skills to the project. The COA also acknowledged Groveland Congregational Church for donations of non-perishable food items and gift cards.
The food pantry is located in Groveland Town Hall/Council on Aging Outreach Office, 183 Main St., and is open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Council on Aging food pantry is a certified partner with Our Neighbors’ Table in Amesbury and the Greater Boston Food Bank.
For more information about the Groveland COA food pantry call the COA office at 978-372-1101.
