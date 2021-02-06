NEWBURYPORT – The Newburyport Art Association has reopened its gallery shop with Far from Polished, an exhibition and art sale guest-curated by Lee Gordon, NAA artist member and blown glass artist.
Far from Polished features the work of seven local and regional artists: ceramic artist Tessa Allen from Beverly, wood turner Matthew Reeves from Newburyport, printmaker Anastasia Inciardi from Portland, Maine, multi-media artists Danny O’Connor and Nina Z from Portsmouth, New Hampshire, digital artist and painter Patrick Pollard from Plum Island, and Gordon, according to a press release.
Gordon, originally from Newbury and now living in Kittery, Maine, is inspired by the coastal landscapes that surround him. The translation of natural patterns, textures and color depicted in this series of work give an abstract sense of land and sea.
Gordon is the first curator in the NAA’s new Gallery Shop Guest Curator program designed to bring a rotating group of local and regional artists into the shop, and to support new and emerging curators in sharing their vision with the public. Guest curators select artists and artworks for the exhibition, bringing their unique skills, experience, and artist network to the NAA gallery shop to create surprising, lively art exhibitions, drawing new artists, new mediums, new visitors, and new artistic perspectives to the NAA.
Far from Polished runs simultaneously with Winter Juried Show, Part 1, and will be in the gallery shop through March 20. All work is for sale. The gallery at 65 Water St. is open Wednesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.; and Tuesday by appointment.
For more about the Newburyport Art Association: www.newburyportart.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.