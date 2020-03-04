Repair Café spotlight: Keeping ducks happy

NEWBURYPORT – Chris Edmonds is a regular at Repair Café Newburyport, bringing smiles to many visitors at the small appliance table.
His wit, charm and repair skills will be back again at the next Repair Café on April 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Newburyport Senior Community Center on High Street. The last items must be in by 1:30 p.m.
Edmonds inherited his repair skills from his father who, he said, “was always very handy and ‘out in the shed,’ so as a youngster, I was exposed to fixing my bicycle, building carts, and then later working on cars. Since then, I’ve enjoyed work working and fixing, decorating and building in my various homes I’ve lived in.”
Edmonds said he enthusiastically gives up much of a Saturday to help at the Repair Café.
“I’ve always liked to fix things at home, and tinkering and making things, so this is a great way to do this and give back to the community and reduce our throwaway society,” he said. “Plus, I really enjoy the super interaction with the people who come in and the fellow repairers. Most people love to have a chat and greatly appreciate that we at least try to fix things and delighted when we do. I love it!”
And it is not just humans that Edmonds’ repairs make happy.
“One of the funniest fixes was a lady who raises ducks for their eggs. She brought in a couple of water heaters that they leave outside in the winter to be fixed,” Edmonds said.
“It was simple but an unusual item to repair. We must have done such a good job, that at the next Repair Café, the lady brought in her husband with two more heaters to repair, which we did.
“As they didn’t come in the last Café, I assume they are still working OK and the ducks are happy,” he added.
Edmonds also makes regular use of his repair and building skills, volunteering two days per week with Habitat for Humanity, for which he is working on seven homes in Salisbury.
At the last event, the team of volunteer repairers fixed or took a look at more than 300 items and of those, 80% went home in working order. Household items repaired included electronics, clocks, ceramics, lamps, jewelry, small appliances, toys and small furniture pieces.
The Repair Café is a free community event coordinated by the Time Trade Network of Greater Newburyport and Toward Zero Waste Newburyport to repair or restore personal items to working condition.
Learn more at: www.RepairCafeNBPT.org or image @RepairCafeNBPT; call 978-225-3440 or email RepairCafeNBPT@gmail.com.
