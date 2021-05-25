Repaired Black Lives Matter banner to be reinstalled Tuesday

NEWBURYPORT – The city's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Alliance and the First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist Church will host a rededication ceremony Tuesday at 5 p.m. outside the Pleasant Street church.
The church's vandalized Black Lives Matter Banner will be stitched together, put back up in front of the church and rededicated.
“We are saddened, but not moved to retaliation, with the recent vandalism of our Black Lives Matter sign on our church building," the Rev. Rebecca Bryan said. "We will not react with hate or vitriol; however, we will not accept this either.”
In addition to repairing the banner, church and community leaders will band together to condemn racism and reaffirm that Newburyport is a welcoming and inclusive community, Bryan said.
“I ask that whoever did this think of its impact, especially on Black children and teens, whose safety and feelings of worth should never be anything but sacred. None of us are free, until all of us are free,” she added.
Newburyport police said Monday they are still looking for those responsible and trying to track down any video footage that may have captured the crime.
Late last week, City Marshal Mark Murray said police are investigating whether the incident is related to other acts of vandalism reported in the city about the same time. In one instance, someone broke a storefront window, he said.
There are no municipal cameras monitoring that section of Pleasant Street, Murray added, prompting the need for his inspectors to search the area for video footage.
The rededication falls on the one-year anniversary of George Floyd's death at the hands of four Minneapolis police officers.
The Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Alliance focuses on racial equity issues in the community and is carrying out a thorough review of city policies, services and ordinances, and seeks to root out inequities in community systems.
The group is working on developing clear recommendations for change, as well as a system for measuring success. The alliance consist of local political, religious and business leaders, as well as community advocates and residents.
For more information about the rededication ceremony, contact Cynthia Walsh at cynthia.walsh@frsuu.org or 978-701-5352.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.