NEWBURYPORT — Now that temperatures finally feel like summer, people looking to cool off in the Inn Street fountain splash pad are sadly out of luck. But help is on the way.
The Inn Street fountain is turned on for the season each May but the fun didn’t last long this year when the Department of Public Services knew there was something wrong with it immediately after water began flowing.
Parks Manager Mike Hennessey said the fountain was quickly shut down to figure out what was happening. It didn’t take long for them to find a leaking underground water pipe.
“We noticed the water level in the holding tank was dropping dramatically,” he said. “From there, we started to try to identify which pipe it was.”
The fountain’s water pipes, however, are much smaller than the typical sewer pipe, Hennessey said, adding they also take twists and turns.
“The piping has 90-degree angles to it, so there’s trouble when you try to get a camera into it,” he said.
A camera was eventually put into the pipe system and came up with inconclusive evidence when it came to the source of the problem.
“We have 11 lines that could have a possible break in them so, we’re really back to square one now,” Hennessey said.
Hennessey said the city will be bringing in West Roxbury-based Tierney Contracting Corporation next week to diagnose and fix the issue.
“This company manages the fountains in the Boston Common and a number of other ones in the downtown Boston area,” he said. “This is a very complicated system and there aren’t many contractors who work on this type of thing. We’re also not the only community that’s running into this. Stratham, New Hampshire is having a terrible issue with maintenance on their fountains.”
Newburyport Mayor Sean Reardon, in a text message, said he was unsure how much it would cost to repair it.
“There are dozens of pipes 4-to-6 feet underground. So it’s a puzzle and we’re blind,” he said. “Hopefully, Tierney can diagnose and fix it. We’ll have a better idea about the costs next week.”
The city has consistently dealt with problems at the Inn Street fountain, ever since it was opened in 2016, according to Hennessey, who added it was built by Florida-based Delta Fountains, which he said wasn’t all that familiar with the weather in Newburyport.
“There were quite a few issues of backward valves and things that weren’t up to snuff for New England, after construction,” he said.
Hennessey also praised the work of head groundskeeper Mike Provencher for keeping it running most of the time.
“Mike knows the system, inside and out and has a background in water filtration,” he said. “He’s been working very diligently over the past few years to keep the fountain working, and it wasn’t down over the past two years. That’s a real feather in his cap. Because he’s down there almost every day, making sure the water is safe and clean and everything is operating well.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.