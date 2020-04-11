NEWBURYPORT — The COVID-19 crisis has canceled in-person Easter Sunday Mass all over the globe, but some area Catholics are asking their neighbors to help them shine a light for hope Holy Saturday night.
The Rev. Richard Conway of St. Robert Bellarmine Church in Andover said he heard about a national movement asking people to light a candle, lantern or light of some kind and place it at the end of their properties tonight, April 11, at 9 p.m., via social media.
“A friend of mine had heard about it happening in Pennsylvania, believe It or not,” Conway said. “We are involved with candles most often on Holy Saturday night. That is when we light the Easter candle which is the sign of the Risen Christ. I invite everyone to take candles and relight them and bring it home from them from the Easter vigil.”
Since no Mass will be held Saturday night, people of all denominations are asked to light a candle of their own (and in their own way) and place it at the end of their driveway or sidewalk this evening at 9 p.m.
“There is nothing proprietary about it,” Conway said. “You want to light something and put it out at the end of your driveway. Bringing it to the edge of your property or onto your sidewalk is to bring the light back into the world and to break the darkness. I think that is something we could all use right now.”
Immaculate Conception Parish congregant John Leary said he intends to turn on most of his exterior lights at his Newburyport home tonight at 9 p.m.
“This is something that is needed, especially at this dark time,” Leary said. “Easter really takes on a new meaning for us and looking for hope in a new world. There are so many instances of people living the life that we are called to live, the people working in the hospitals and the supermarkets. All these people are really witnessing to their commitment to serve the community. It is but we are all supposed to be about.”
