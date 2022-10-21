WEST NEWBURY — Two River Road landowners are considering combining resources to create a small residential subdivision. At a Tuesday meeting, the Planning Board held a preliminary discussion with members of the Fusco Family Trust, owners of 55 acres at 125 River Road and the Gringrich/Harris family, who own 13.4 acres at 171 River Road.
The two large parcels– each with a single family home–would combine frontage to create two additional lots, with a private road to access them. All lots will exceed requirements for lot area and setback, so no zoning relief would be required. Some waivers would be requested in order to limit land disturbance –such as on requirements for pavement width, curbing, sidewalks, and catch basins, said consultants William Buckley and Dennis Griecci. The private way would end in a cul-de-sac with a proposed hammerhead turn around to accommodate potential emergency vehicles.
The Fusco property is currently enrolled in the state's Chapter 61 Forestland Taxation Act program. Chapter 61 – and related 61A and 61B –programs give property owners an incentive to maintain farms, natural areas, and working forests. A property owner under this tax exemption receives a reduced assessment in exchange for a ten year commitment to grow forest products and keep the land undeveloped. Common types of forest products include –but are not limited –to wood, timber, Christmas trees and other tree growth or additional products produced from forest vegetation.
Historically, the Fusco family has permitted local equestrians use of trails at the back of the property and the Myopia Hunt Club uses the land as part of its annual run through town. These trails are “set pretty far back” and will remain within the existing property, so access for horse activities can continue, said Michael Fusco.
Planner Board member Brian Murphey was not present for Tuesday’s meeting.
Susan Brown is expected to start her new job as Town Planner on Oct. 24 - the same day as the fall Special Town Meeting.
Planning member Ray Cook will speak at the meeting about his board’s support for a proposed zoning bylaw amendment targeting property use in the Residential C District. The Select Board also favors the change, but the Finance Committee unanimously voted against recommending it. The zoning amendment is tied to an effort to sell or lease the historic Soldiers & Sailors Memorial for commercial use.
The board intends to discuss members' thoughts on returning to in-person sessions at an upcoming meeting. In July the state extended key pandemic accommodations –including remote municipal meeting authorizations –through March 2023. Anyone wishing to attend a virtual Planning Board meeting can access the link via the board’s agenda by visiting www.wnewbury.org.
