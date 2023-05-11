NEWBURYPORT — Nearly a dozen residents appeared before the City Council on Monday to let councilors know they want to see the former Brown School remain open to the public in some form.
The longtime elementary school at 40 Milk St. most recently served as the home of Newburyport Youth Services. But the building has been vacant ever since the heating system was deemed unusable in fall 2021.
The city falls under a state mandate that 10% of its housing stock must be listed as affordable, and Mayor Sean Reardon has voiced his support for turning the former school into affordable senior housing while also keeping the gymnasium for performance space, youth and adult recreation, as well as a potential voting location and office space.
An Ad Hoc Committee on Adaptive Reuse of Brown School Property was formed last year to figure out what can be done there and voted over the winter to have Planning Director Andy Port put together a draft request for information, or RFI, to potential contractors. That draft was then sent to the General Government Committee.
Ward 3 Councilor Heather Shand, who leads the General Government Committee, said the panel is giving Port a structure to work with before potentially sending the draft RFI to the council for approval May 22.
But a group of nine residents appeared before the City Council during the public comment section on Monday to voice their opinions on just what they believe should be done with the building.
Wills Lane resident James Jones told the council that more than 280 residents regularly played pickleball at the school for many years before the COVID-19 pandemic and he would like to see the gymnasium come back to life soon.
“Saving the gym would provide our residents with a range of activities, including sports, recreation, arts and culture and educational training,” he said. “The Brown School gym is so much more than just a basketball court. It can be a vibrant hub of activity for all ages.”
Cutting Drive resident Eric Fisher, president of the Newburyport Boys Basketball Association, said losing the Brown School left his organization in “dire straits.”
“We have rented private gym space and, over the last three years, we have spent $61,000, putting a significant increase on families who live in town and are taxpayers,” he said. “The Brown School is really important to our program.”
Prospect Street resident Darrell Stroope said his son played for the Newburyport Boys Basketball Association for five years and the Brown School gymnasium is “a huge asset to the community.”
High Street resident Stephanie Niketic said she would like to see more opportunities for public input on what will happen to the former school.
“You’re cutting off the owners of this building. The owners of this building are the residents of Newburyport and they want to be heard,” she said. “I hope that before you go any further with the RFI, that there might be a public forum to hear what residents have to say.”
Coffin Street resident Jane Snow agreed with Niketic.
“I’m begging you to do an inventory and find out what the needs are for space in the city,” she said. “Please don’t give this very expensive and important asset away, until we know that.”
Shand said she appreciated the residents’ comments and added that people can also voice their opinion on the matter during the upcoming General Government Committee meeting Monday at City Hall starting at 5:30 p.m.
