SALISBURY — Opponents of a plan to turn the former Foote’s ice cream stand into apartments gathered next to the Beach Road site to voice their concerns.
The plan, submitted to the Planning Board in August by Larkin Real Estate Group Inc., looks to turn a triangular, .69-acre lot between Beach Road and Old County Road into 20 housing units. The original plan called for 10 duplexes and three single-family homes for a total of 23 units.
Town Planner Lisa Pearson has said the developer submitted an amended plan May 5 that shaved off three units from the original proposal, though she could not specify which units were eliminated.
One of the residents who live next to the site, Chuck Shaw, explained on Friday why he and others believe the proposed plan is too dense.
“Twenty families is just too much on .69 acres. It’s a triangle lot of .69 acres. Every home you see over here is .52 acres. Single-family homes on .52 acres. and they want to stuff 20 families on .69,” he said.
Shaw explained that this breaks down to two families in one building on .04 acres.
“You have children that want to play, you have parking, you have guests, there is no room for this,” Shaw said.
He provided an overview of general concerns that he and other residents have regarding the development, which include visitor parking, lighting, snow removal, trash removal, and where to put all their mailboxes.
“Every proposal they came back with, not one safety item was addressed, except the number of units,” Shaw said.
He said residents will propose their own alternative plan at a Planning Board public hearing to be held later this month that would give the developer side duplexes rather than high-rise buildings, similar to the rest of the area.
“It gives them 11 families. That’s enough for this space for safety,” Shaw said.
He said the building developers need to “stop being greedy.”
“It’s the density of the project. We know something’s going to come and we want to work with them. They’ve not reached out to us personally and asked us, which would’ve been nice,” Shaw said.
The public hearing was scheduled to be held during a Planning Board meeting tonight but was pushed back to the meeting June 28.
Larkin Real Estate Group principal and CEO Patrick Larkin defended his company’s proposal. He emphasized that since it is a commercially zoned property, they could have made the proposal more dense under current zoning laws.
“It could be a 24/7 gas station with a takeout drive-thru. Then, the neighbors would be saying they don’t want that either. So I think it really boils down to people not wanting change. and whenever change comes in, people use the word density, it’s too dense,” Larkin said.
He said neighbors knew about the commercial nature of the location when they purchased their property.
“When they bought, they were aware of the Foote’s ice cream place. They had the luxury of not seeing it being open for the last several years, maybe 10 years. and they get used to their quietness and nonactivity and then eventually they’d like to say, ‘Keep it the way it is,’” Larkin said.
He reiterated his belief that the proposal has been drawn up properly.
“We don’t feel we’re doing anything that doesn’t comply with what the requirements of the town allow,” Larkin said.
Neighbor Glenn Cipolla said his biggest concern is parking.
“You’re talking say 40 to 60 cars. I think we put about six cars on the street the other day. Blocked the whole street up, and that’s just six cars. and so where are 40 to 60 cars going to park?” Cipolla said.
David Meinelt lives with his wife, Janice Meinelt, on the other side of Salisbury. The two often travel past the site while either biking or on their way to the recycling center. David Meinelt agreed with neighbors of the project that the number of units the developer wants to fit into the location is the main issue.
“The density of the project is really the problem because everybody wants to see this eyesore disappear,” he said.
Neighbor Ron April said he believes the developers are just in it for the money.
“Basically, it’s a greed move. ‘If we can do it, great, we’re allowed to do it. We’re going to do everything we can to do it, and if we can’t, we’re going to sue you,’ which is what they’ve done,” April said.
Town records show that the Middleton-based Larkin Real Estate Group filed a lawsuit against the town’s Zoning Board to get around the site review process.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
