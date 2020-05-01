Residents urged not to contaminate recycling dumpster

WEST NEWBURY -- Health agent Paul Sevigny said this week the commingled dumpster at Pipestave Hill Recycling center is continually being contaminated with plastic bags, Styrofoam and dog waste – none of which are acceptable and should not be placed in the container.
In addition, in recent weeks, people have discarded cardboard in the area outside the containers.
"The containers may be closed due to weather or are full and waiting for removal. You are more than welcome to open the container to see if there is room, but please do not leave on the ground," Sevigny said.
The Recycling Center gate is always open on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. Residents can recycle anytime whether the gate is open or closed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.