NEWBURYPORT – Almost 600 people signed an online petition calling for the temporary closure of Plum Island to everyone but residents, a response to what petitioners say is an invasion of unwanted visitors at a time when the governor is asking people to stay home.
“We are asking for the Newburyport Police Department to enforce the protection of our dunes as well as the safety of our health by eliminating the ability for tourists to congregate at Plum Island Point disregarding current city and state mandates,” reads the petition, found on change.org.
Tarah Cammett, a Newburyport resident who began the petition, said the plea was not about keeping people off the beaches but making sure they respect the residents who live there year-round and adhere to recommended social distancing.
“We don’t think we have a private world,” Cammett said.
Cammett said she and others would like to see a greater police presence along Plum Island Point on weekends and during other high-volume times, as well as better signs and even physical barriers.
“The blinking light on Plum Island Turnpike isn’t exactly deterring people,” Cammett said.
She sent a lengthy email to Newburyport Mayor Donna Holaday on Sunday, imploring her to take action.
That action could take place as soon as today after Holaday said she would be meeting with city and Newbury officials remotely this morning to discuss how to move forward, knowing current measures are not keeping enough people away.
“We are going to regroup and figure out what to do but we need Newbury’s support,” Holaday said, adding that she agrees new enforcement protocols are necessary.
In recent weeks, Newbury and Newburyport officials, who share duties on Plum Island, have been discussing the possibility of closing the island to everyone but residents, but such a move would prove daunting, officials concede.
“We’re hoping that doesn’t happen,” Newbury police Chief Michael Reilly said. “But everything is on the table at this point.”
Parking on Plum Island has already been sharply curtailed to limit crowds of people and to slow the spread of COVID-19. The Parker River National Wildlife Refuge parking lots were closed Friday and earlier this month.
Gov. Charlie Baker ordered the closure of parking lots at all Department of Conservation and Recreation-managed coastal beach reservations to reduce congestion on state beaches, which include Sandy Point at the southern tip of the island.
About the same time, officials in Newburyport closed the Plum Island Point parking lot, but Cammett said visitors are removing sawhorses and parking there anyway. And while city parking enforcement workers have issued tickets, it hasn’t stopped people from as far away as New York and Maine from parking there.
Newburyport City Marshal Mark Murray said his police officers wrote seven tickets Sunday.
“We’re ticketing the cars that are illegally parked,” Murray said. “The biggest issue was Plum Island Turnpike and that was Newbury.”
On Sunday, hundreds of people drove onto the barrier island, clogging Plum Island Turnpike by parking their vehicles and then walking over to the beaches. That created situations considered unsafe in this age of social distancing. As a result, Newbury police towed vehicles and issued 30 to 40 tickets.
Reilly said the tickets were issued for permit parking violations. But that did not address the scores of vehicles parked on Plum Island Turnpike, the only road to the island.
So on Tuesday, Newbury police were expected to place “no parking” signs on Plum Island Turnpike and officers would be even more vigilant enforcing no parking zones, according to Reilly.
“Hopefully, getting word out will help curb the problem,” Reilly said.
Murray said short of physically keeping visitors off the island, something that would disrupt residents, it would be hard to enforce such a restriction based on the number of police officers available at one time. The bottom line, he said, is people are just being people.
“That’s the struggle every police chief is struggling with,” Murray said.
Dave Rogers is a staff reporter with the Newburyport Daily News. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
