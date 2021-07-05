Restaurant chain to open branch in Newburyport

NEWBURYPORT — A long-vacant storefront on Pleasant Street will soon be filled when the restaurant chain NU Kitchen opens its newest branch where the former Szechuan Taste and Thai Lily Kitchen restaurants used to operate.
In recent weeks, restaurant owner Joshua Van Dyke has submitted permit applications to various city departments, including the Health and Building departments, and the Planning Board, according to city records.
The Newburyport restaurant would be the third in a small chain operated by Van Dyke. The other locations are in Somerville and Worcester.
On its website, NU Kitchen is billed as a healthy choice alternative featuring "wholesome ingredients, mindful preparation and attentive service." Dishes include a harvest tofu scramble, Hawaiian beach bowls, burgers, sandwiches and wraps. The eateries also feature a wide selection of smoothies, juices, coffee and tea, according to its website.
"We're excited to be part of the neighborhood," Van Dyke said during a phone call last week.
After living in Boston near his Somerville location, Van Dyke and his family decided to move to the Newburyport area, having fallen in love with the city and its restaurant scene.
He said NU Kitchen would fill a void for diners and offer vegan and gluten-free options along with a wide selection of drinks, smoothies and eventually liquor.
Van Dyke said he is hopes to open in late fall or early winter, and could hire as many as 25 to 30 employees based on the sizes of his other locations.
The future home of NU Kitchen has been dormant since January 2020, when Thai Lily Kitchen closed its doors after roughly a year in business. For years before that, the space was home to arguably the city's most popular Chinese food restaurant, Szechuan Taste.
The space, officially listed as 19 Pleasant St., Unit 1, is owned by High Street resident Michael Nichols and was last assessed at $1,462,000. Nichols purchased the property for $1,475,000 on Nov. 30, 2017, from longtime owner Shiang Ta Chen.
Chen had owned the space since 1996. It features a 3,185-square-foot first floor and a 2,952-square-foot basement, according to city records.
A building permit posted on one of the many windows shows that extensive renovations are taking place inside, including new plumbing and mechanical systems and updated electrical and fire prevention systems. There will also be new millwork constructed on the first floor and in the basement.
Health Department Director Frank Giacalone said his office received an application May 24. That application is still under review with Giacalone making what he called "minor changes" recently.
Van Dyke filed an application with the Planning Department to "rework the building's storefront entrance to original condition in order to have direct building entry for new restaurant concept," a request that needs a special permit due to the building's location in the Downtown Overlay District, according to city records.
The Italianate-style building, built in 1873, once was home to a shoemaking factory owned by Elisha P. Dodge. Dodge served as the city's mayor from 1890-91 and was a Newburyport Public Library benefactor and an incorporator of Anna Jaques Hospital.
What was later called The Dodge Building was occupied by the W.D. Hannah Shoe Co. through the 1920s and 1930s. In 1955, the building was sold to Prince Realty Co. and occupied by Martin-Tickells Shoe Co, according to city records.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter@drogers41008.
